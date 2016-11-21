Arvato Systems&Partners provide platform for pharmaceutical industry experts to meet

4th Serialization Symposium

Arvato Systems, with its partners, brings representatives from the global pharmaceutical industry to Bertelsmann in Berlin on December 6-7

Real-life examples of serialization implementations and the latest developments are the focal points of this 4th Serialization Symposium

(On December 6-7 the pharmaceutical industry will again come together at the fourth Serialization Symposium. Real-life scenarios for success in implementing serialization requirements both nationally and internationally are central to the presentations, workshops and discussions. Companies and experts known for their experience and knowledge in the area look forward to direct discussions with delegates.

?Power your Serialization? is the key message for the two-day event, with the focus on requirements for the serialization of medical packaging. More and more countries are introducing laws on this subject, and are setting legally binding deadlines for the implementation of serialization of all prescription drugs.

Serialization requirements vary technical significantly around the world and this is a new challenge for pharmaceutical companies. Implementing a serialization solution means adapting existing processes and systems along the entire supply chain ? as well as this, deadlines and regulation are either already fixed or are in development.

?We are delighted to bring together so many international experts from the pharmaceutical industry to talk about critical milestones in a pragmatic way, and also to take a look into the future,? says Peter Koop, Vice President Healthcare at Arvato Systems. ?Together with our partners we are creating a holistic view for everyone involved in this complex and challenging topic.?

The 4th Serialization Symposium is organized by Arvato Systems together with its partners Systec & Services, ACS PharmaProtect, Advanco, Antares Vision, OCS, Omron, Optel Vision and REA JET.



About Systec & Services

Systec & Services is an established player in the life sciences industry since 2002. With solutions and consultancy services for production-related questions, we successfully support countless companies ? from contract manufacturers to globally active corporations. Systec & Services is a strategic partner of Arvato Systems. www.systec-services.com

About ACS PharmaProtect

ACS PharmaProtect GmbH is a part of the securPharm project and operates the database system of the pharmaceutical industry for the authentication of medicines in Germany according the provisions of the Delegated Regulation. Shareholder of the ACS are the pharmaceutical associations BAH, BPI and vfa in equal shares. www.securpharm.de/en

About Advanco

Advanco is a major international player in the integration of solutions for Item Level Serialization for Pharmaceutical Industry. Our 10 years of experience in Packaging Serialization is based on monitoring of supply chain events, traceability and compliance with legislation. Since 35 years Advanco has been working as a system integrator in many industrial sectors. www.advanco.com

About Antares Vision

Antares Vision, leading supplier of T&T systems for the pharma-industry, has installed already more than 950 serialization lines across 150+ plants worldwide. In more than 50 countries, Antares delivers turnkey HW & SW solutions from Level 1 to the upload of serialized data to the national authorities. www.antaresvision.com

About OCS

OCS is the innovative partner for open, modular, high performance Track & Trace solutions (Traceable Quality System ? TQS). A 100% subsidiary of Wipotec, global leader in dynamic weighing technology, OCS is synonymous with quality ?Made in Germany?, flexibility and extensive sector competence. www.ocs-cw.com

About Omron

Omron Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation. Established in 1933 Omron has more than 37,500 employees in 35 countries. With a growing partner network, level 1 to 3 solutions for serialization and aggregation in the pharmaceutical, medical device, tobacco, food&beverage, etc. are provided. www.industrial.omron.eu/...

About Optel Vision

Optel Vision integrates automated inspection and serialisation systems into pharmaceutical production lines. Global leader in traceability systems, Optel Vision?s wide customer base includes 8 out of the top 10 generic drug manufacturers in the world. www.optelvision.com

About Rea

As a German manufacturer of marking technology REA JET presents solutions for the pharmaceutical industry: high-resolution ink jet printers, laser systems, labeling technology as well as REA VERIFIER Code Verification Systems for 1D and 2D codes. REA JET and REA VERIFIER are divisions of REA Elektronik GmbH. www.rea-jet.com



As global next generation IT systems integrator Arvato Systems focuses on "Digital Transformation Solutions". We use the technology talent and expertise of over 3,000 people at more than 25 sites throughout the world. Being a part of the Arvato network and belonging to Bertelsmann, we have the unique capability to create entire value chains.

In Healthcare, Arvato Systems provides its own serialization solutions covering the entire end-to-end process chain. These solutions support both individual producers and national verification systems. Arvato Systems was chosen as an official service provider by the European Medicines Verification Organization (EMVO). We rely on a dedicated team of serialization experts that has already carried out numerous international projects.

Our team creates integrated, future-proof business infrastructures that help make our customers more agile and competitive, and enable them to deliver new standards of service to their customers. We create streamlined digital processes that support innovative business models. Moreover we provide operation and support services. Arvato Systems offers an exceptional combination of international IT engineering excellence, the open mindset of a global player, and the dedication of employees. We also ensure that all our customer relationships are as personally rewarding and long-lasting as they are successful. www.IT.arvato.com





