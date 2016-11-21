Health Advance Inc. Corporate Update and Trading Activity

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Health Advance Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: HADV) wishes to announce that management knows of no reason for the unusual trading volume in the common shares of the Company's stock, and there is no significant information to disclose. The Company is late in filing its 10K Annual Report and expects the 10K to be filed within the next two weeks. In addition, the Company is moving forward with its announced acquisitions. The Company expects to close the Hantian Labs deal within the next 3-4 weeks and expects to enter into a definitive agreement for the generic formulations shortly.

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate, "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Health Advance Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its current operational or expansion plans; (ii) the Company's ability to build and maintain the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the anticipated growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at under "Search for Company Filings.

Health Advance Inc.



Jordan Starkman

CEO



1-800-854-7970

PressRelease by

Health Advance Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 508391

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Health Advance Inc.

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





Number of hits: 87



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease