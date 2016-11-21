       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award (CBLEA). Award winners are recognized for their diligent police work in fighting financial crime and protecting bank employees and customers in Canada. This year's award will be presented at the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Conference gala awards dinner being held in Montreal, Quebec on July 18, 2017.

"This award gives the banking industry the opportunity to honour exceptional police officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in combating financial crime," said Malcolm Chivers, Director of Corporate Security, Canadian Bankers Association. "Banks in Canada rely on their longstanding relationship with law enforcement agencies and police officers to help protect their customers and employees from financial crime."

Nominations from banks and Canadian law enforcement agencies will be accepted by the CBA until February 8, 2017.

Eligibility

The CBLEA can be presented to a sworn member of law enforcement (includes Special Constables and sworn auxiliary Peace Officers) for exceptional achievement in an investigation involving the banking industry. Officers can be awarded for either an Individual or a Group (Team) achievement. The criteria for nominations are as follows:

Additional information about the nomination process and eligibility, as well as a list of past award recipients, can be found on the .

Nominations may be submitted by members of law enforcement or bank security personnel. All completed nomination should be sent to for consideration.

About the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award

Since its creation in 1972, 248 officers from across Canada have been honoured with the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award for their outstanding bravery, dedication and other noteworthy achievements in combating crimes against Canada.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association works on behalf of 59 domestic banks, foreign bank subsidiaries and foreign bank branches operating in Canada and their 280,000 employees. The CBA advocates for effective public policies that contribute to a sound, successful banking system that benefits Canadians and Canada's economy. The Association also promotes financial literacy to help Canadians make informed financial decisions and works with banks and law enforcement to help protect customers against financial crime and promote fraud awareness. .

Follow the CBA on Twitter:

Watch videos:

Follow the CBA on

Contacts:


Andrew Perez
Manager, Media Relations
Canadian Bankers Association
(416) 362-6093, ext. 219
Cell: (416) 587-7733



More information:
http://www.cba.ca/



Date: 11/21/2016 - 18:02
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Bankers Association
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


