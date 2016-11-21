(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Bombardier Inc. /
Bombardier Announces Closing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2021
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov 21, 2016) - Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.A)
(TSX: BBD.B) (OTCQX: BDRBF) today announced that it has successfully closed its
offering of US$1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of new Senior Notes due
December 1, 2021 which carry a coupon of 8.750% per annum and were sold at
99.001% of par (the "Notes").
Bombardier intends to use the net proceeds of this offering of Notes, together
with cash on hand, to finance the redemption of all of its outstanding 7.50 %
Senior Notes due March 2018 (the "7.50% Notes due 2018") and 5.50% Senior Notes
due September 2018 (the "5.50% Notes due 2018"), through notices of redemption
to be delivered promptly following the closing of this offering of Notes.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of
an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or
sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation
or sale would be unlawful.
The securities mentioned herein may be offered and sold in the United States
only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the
U.S. Securities Act and outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S
under the U.S. Securities Act. The securities mentioned herein have not been and
will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and
may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an
applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities
mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the
public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and
sale of the securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from
the prospectus and dealer registration requirements of such securities laws. The
securities will be offered and sold in Canada on a private placement basis only
to "accredited investors" pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions.
Any redemption of the 7.50 % Notes due 2018 or 5.50% Notes due 2018 will be made
pursuant to a notice of redemption under the indentures governing the 7.50%
Notes due 2018 and 5.50% Notes due 2018, respectively.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may involve, but
are not limited to: statements with respect to the Corporation's objectives,
guidance, targets, goals, priorities, market and strategies, financial position,
beliefs, prospects, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and
intentions; general economic and business outlook, prospects and trends of an
industry; expected growth in demand for products and services; product
development, including projected design, characteristics, capacity or
performance; expected or scheduled entry-into-service of products and services,
orders, deliveries, testing, lead times, certifications and project execution in
general; competitive position; the expected impact of the legislative and
regulatory environment and legal proceedings on the Corporation's business and
operations; available liquidities and ongoing review of strategic and financial
alternatives; the effects of the investment by the Government of Quebec in the C
Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (the "C Series Investment") and of the
private placement of a minority stake in Transportation with the Caisse de depot
et placement du Quebec (the "CDPQ Investment" and, with the C Series Investment,
the "Investments") on the range of options available to the Corporation,
including regarding the Corporation's participation in future industry
consolidation; the capital and governance structure of the Transportation
segment following the CDPQ Investment, and of the Commercial Aircraft segment
following the C Series Investment; the impact and expected benefits of the
Investments on the Corporation's operations, infrastructure, opportunities,
financial condition, access to capital and overall strategy; and the impact of
the Investments on the Corporation's balance sheet and liquidity position.
Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-
looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate",
"plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "maintain" or "align", the negative of
these terms, variations of them or similar terminology. By their nature,
forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are
subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause
the Corporation's actual results in future periods to differ materially from
forecast results or those set forth in the forward-looking statements. While
management considers these assumptions to be reasonable and appropriate based on
information currently available, there is risk that they may not be accurate.
Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
referred to in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,
risks associated with general economic conditions, risks associated with the
Corporation's business environment (such as risks associated with the financial
condition of the airline industry, business aircraft customers, and of the rail
industry; trade policy; increased competition; political instability and force
majeure), operational risks (such as risks related to developing new products
and services; development of new business; the certification and homologation of
products and services; fixed-price and fixed-term commitments and production and
project execution; pressures on cash flows based on project-cycle fluctuations
and seasonality; the Corporation's ability to successfully implement and execute
its strategy and transformation plan; doing business with partners; product
performance warranty and casualty claim losses; regulatory and legal
proceedings; the environment; dependence on certain customers and suppliers;
human resources; reliance on information systems; reliance on and protection of
intellectual property rights; adequacy of insurance coverage), financing risks
(such as risks related to liquidity and access to capital markets; retirement
benefit plan risk; exposure to credit risk; substantial existing debt and
interest payment requirements; certain restrictive debt covenants; financing
support provided for the benefit of certain customers; and reliance on
government support), market risks (such as risks related to foreign currency
fluctuations; changing interest rates; decreases in residual values; increases
in commodity prices; and inflation rate fluctuations). For more details, see the
Risks and uncertainties section in Other in the Management's Discussion and
Analysis (MD&A) of the Corporation's financial report for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2015 and for the three- and nine-month periods ended September
30, 2016. For additional information with respect to the assumptions underlying
the forward-looking statements made in this press release, refer to the Guidance
and forward-looking statements sections in the MD&A of the Corporation's
financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future
growth, results and performance is not exhaustive and undue reliance should not
be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set
forth herein reflect management's expectations as at the date the statements are
made and are subject to change after such date. Unless otherwise required by
applicable securities laws, the Corporation expressly disclaims any intention,
and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-
looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by
this cautionary statement.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Contacts:
Bombardier Inc.
Olivier Marcil
Vice President, External Relations
+514 861 9481
Bombardier Inc.
Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Investor Relations
+514 861 5727
