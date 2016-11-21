Bombardier Announces Closing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2021

Bombardier Inc.

Bombardier Announces Closing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2021

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov 21, 2016) - Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.A)

(TSX: BBD.B) (OTCQX: BDRBF) today announced that it has successfully closed its

offering of US$1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of new Senior Notes due

December 1, 2021 which carry a coupon of 8.750% per annum and were sold at

99.001% of par (the "Notes").



Bombardier intends to use the net proceeds of this offering of Notes, together

with cash on hand, to finance the redemption of all of its outstanding 7.50 %

Senior Notes due March 2018 (the "7.50% Notes due 2018") and 5.50% Senior Notes

due September 2018 (the "5.50% Notes due 2018"), through notices of redemption

to be delivered promptly following the closing of this offering of Notes.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of

an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or

sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation

or sale would be unlawful.



The securities mentioned herein may be offered and sold in the United States

only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the

U.S. Securities Act and outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S

under the U.S. Securities Act. The securities mentioned herein have not been and

will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as

amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and

may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an

applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities

mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the



public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and

sale of the securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from

the prospectus and dealer registration requirements of such securities laws. The

securities will be offered and sold in Canada on a private placement basis only

to "accredited investors" pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions.



Any redemption of the 7.50 % Notes due 2018 or 5.50% Notes due 2018 will be made

pursuant to a notice of redemption under the indentures governing the 7.50%

Notes due 2018 and 5.50% Notes due 2018, respectively.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may involve, but

are not limited to: statements with respect to the Corporation's objectives,

guidance, targets, goals, priorities, market and strategies, financial position,

beliefs, prospects, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and

intentions; general economic and business outlook, prospects and trends of an

industry; expected growth in demand for products and services; product

development, including projected design, characteristics, capacity or

performance; expected or scheduled entry-into-service of products and services,

orders, deliveries, testing, lead times, certifications and project execution in

general; competitive position; the expected impact of the legislative and

regulatory environment and legal proceedings on the Corporation's business and

operations; available liquidities and ongoing review of strategic and financial

alternatives; the effects of the investment by the Government of Quebec in the C

Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (the "C Series Investment") and of the

private placement of a minority stake in Transportation with the Caisse de depot

et placement du Quebec (the "CDPQ Investment" and, with the C Series Investment,

the "Investments") on the range of options available to the Corporation,

including regarding the Corporation's participation in future industry

consolidation; the capital and governance structure of the Transportation

segment following the CDPQ Investment, and of the Commercial Aircraft segment

following the C Series Investment; the impact and expected benefits of the

Investments on the Corporation's operations, infrastructure, opportunities,

financial condition, access to capital and overall strategy; and the impact of

the Investments on the Corporation's balance sheet and liquidity position.



Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-

looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate",

"plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "maintain" or "align", the negative of

these terms, variations of them or similar terminology. By their nature,

forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are

subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause

the Corporation's actual results in future periods to differ materially from

forecast results or those set forth in the forward-looking statements. While

management considers these assumptions to be reasonable and appropriate based on

information currently available, there is risk that they may not be accurate.



Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

referred to in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,

risks associated with general economic conditions, risks associated with the

Corporation's business environment (such as risks associated with the financial

condition of the airline industry, business aircraft customers, and of the rail

industry; trade policy; increased competition; political instability and force

majeure), operational risks (such as risks related to developing new products

and services; development of new business; the certification and homologation of

products and services; fixed-price and fixed-term commitments and production and

project execution; pressures on cash flows based on project-cycle fluctuations

and seasonality; the Corporation's ability to successfully implement and execute

its strategy and transformation plan; doing business with partners; product

performance warranty and casualty claim losses; regulatory and legal

proceedings; the environment; dependence on certain customers and suppliers;

human resources; reliance on information systems; reliance on and protection of

intellectual property rights; adequacy of insurance coverage), financing risks

(such as risks related to liquidity and access to capital markets; retirement

benefit plan risk; exposure to credit risk; substantial existing debt and

interest payment requirements; certain restrictive debt covenants; financing

support provided for the benefit of certain customers; and reliance on

government support), market risks (such as risks related to foreign currency

fluctuations; changing interest rates; decreases in residual values; increases

in commodity prices; and inflation rate fluctuations). For more details, see the

Risks and uncertainties section in Other in the Management's Discussion and

Analysis (MD&A) of the Corporation's financial report for the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2015 and for the three- and nine-month periods ended September

30, 2016. For additional information with respect to the assumptions underlying

the forward-looking statements made in this press release, refer to the Guidance

and forward-looking statements sections in the MD&A of the Corporation's

financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015.



Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future

growth, results and performance is not exhaustive and undue reliance should not

be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set

forth herein reflect management's expectations as at the date the statements are

made and are subject to change after such date. Unless otherwise required by

applicable securities laws, the Corporation expressly disclaims any intention,

and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements,

whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-

looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by

this cautionary statement.





CONTACT INFORMATION



Contacts:

Bombardier Inc.

Olivier Marcil

Vice President, External Relations

+514 861 9481



Bombardier Inc.

Patrick Ghoche

Vice President, Investor Relations

+514 861 5727











More information:

http://www.bombardier.com



