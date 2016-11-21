(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
MorphoSys AG /
MorphoSys AG: Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR
+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person |
| |closely associated |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|a)|Name |Arndt Schottelius |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|2 |Reason for the notification |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|a)|Position/status |Chief Development Officer |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction |
| |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|a)|Name |MorphoSys AG |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|b)|LEI |529900493806K77LRE72 |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
| |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each |
| |place where transactions have been conducted |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|a)|Description of the financial |Shares of MorphoSys AG |
| |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: DE0006632003 |
| |Identification code | |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale |
+--+-------------------------------------+----------+--------------------------+
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) |
| | | | |
| | +----------+--------------------------+
| | | 46.000 ?| 9,200.000 ?|
| | | 45.800 ?| 11,450.000 ?|
| | | 45.940 ?| 4,456.180 ?|
| | | 45.940 ?| 7,028.820 ?|
| | | 45.935 ?| 6,201.225 ?|
| | | 45.930 ?| 7,578.450 ?|
| | | 45.990 ?| 11,497.500 ?|
| | | 45.960 ?| 4,596.000 ?|
| | | 45.960 ?| 2,298.000 ?|
| | | 45.960 ?| 4,596.000 ?|
+--+-------------------------------------+----------+--------------------------+
|d)|Aggregated information |Average price 45.9348 ? |
| | |Aggregated volume 68,902.175 ? |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|e)|Date of the transaction |2016-11-18, +1:00 (CET) |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|f)|Place of the transaction |Xetra |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
