MorphoSys AG: Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
MorphoSys AG /
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person |
| |closely associated |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|a)|Name |Arndt Schottelius |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|2 |Reason for the notification |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|a)|Position/status |Chief Development Officer |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction |
| |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|a)|Name |MorphoSys AG |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|b)|LEI |529900493806K77LRE72 |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |
| |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each |


| |place where transactions have been conducted |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|a)|Description of the financial |Shares of MorphoSys AG |
| |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: DE0006632003 |
| |Identification code | |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale |
+--+-------------------------------------+----------+--------------------------+
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) |
| | | |  |
| | +----------+--------------------------+
| | | 46.000 ?| 9,200.000 ?|
| | | 45.800 ?| 11,450.000 ?|
| | |  45.940 ?|   4,456.180 ?|
| | |  45.940 ?|   7,028.820 ?|
| | |  45.935 ?|   6,201.225 ?|
| | |  45.930 ?|   7,578.450 ?|
| | |  45.990 ?|   11,497.500 ?|
| | |  45.960 ?|   4,596.000 ?|
| | |  45.960 ?|   2,298.000 ?|
| | |  45.960 ?|   4,596.000 ?|
+--+-------------------------------------+----------+--------------------------+
|d)|Aggregated information |Average price 45.9348 ? |
| |  |Aggregated volume 68,902.175 ? |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|e)|Date of the transaction |2016-11-18, +1:00 (CET) |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|f)|Place of the transaction |Xetra |
+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+



Date: 11/21/2016 - 18:00
Language: English
News-ID 508401
Character count: 4999
