MorphoSys AG: Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

MorphoSys AG /

MorphoSys AG: Notification of managers`transactions according to article 19 MAR

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person |

| |closely associated |

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|a)|Name |Arndt Schottelius |

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|2 |Reason for the notification |

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|a)|Position/status |Chief Development Officer |

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction |

| |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|a)|Name |MorphoSys AG |

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|b)|LEI |529900493806K77LRE72 |

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of |

| |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each |



| |place where transactions have been conducted |

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|a)|Description of the financial |Shares of MorphoSys AG |

| |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: DE0006632003 |

| |Identification code | |

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale |

+--+-------------------------------------+----------+--------------------------+

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) |

| | | | |

| | +----------+--------------------------+

| | | 46.000 ?| 9,200.000 ?|

| | | 45.800 ?| 11,450.000 ?|

| | | 45.940 ?| 4,456.180 ?|

| | | 45.940 ?| 7,028.820 ?|

| | | 45.935 ?| 6,201.225 ?|

| | | 45.930 ?| 7,578.450 ?|

| | | 45.990 ?| 11,497.500 ?|

| | | 45.960 ?| 4,596.000 ?|

| | | 45.960 ?| 2,298.000 ?|

| | | 45.960 ?| 4,596.000 ?|

+--+-------------------------------------+----------+--------------------------+

|d)|Aggregated information |Average price 45.9348 ? |

| | |Aggregated volume 68,902.175 ? |

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|e)|Date of the transaction |2016-11-18, +1:00 (CET) |

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+

|f)|Place of the transaction |Xetra |

+--+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: MorphoSys AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.morphosys.com



PressRelease by

MorphoSys AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 508401

Character count: 4999

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MorphoSys AG

Stadt: Martinsried / Munich





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease