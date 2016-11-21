MorphoSys AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

MorphoSys AG

MorphoSys AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities

Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

Notification of Major Holdings

| |

|or |

| |

| Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on (date of|

|publication) |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+







+--------------------------------------+

1. Details of issuer (name, address)

| |

MorphoSys AG

| |

Lena-Christ-Str. 48

| |

82152 Martinsried/Planegg, Germany

+--------------------------------------+







+--------------------------------------------------------+

2. Reason for notification (multiple reasons possible)

| |

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

| |

Acquisition/disposal of instruments

| |

Change of breakdown of voting rights

| |



X Other reason: Voluntary Group Disclosure

+--------------------------------------------------------+







3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable):



Baillie Gifford & Co Edinburgh, Scotland













+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

|different from 3. |

| |

| |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+







+---------------------------------------------------------------+

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 17.11.2016

+---------------------------------------------------------------+







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

6. Total positions

+------------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------+--------------+

| | % of voting | % of voting | total of | total number |

| | rights | rights through | both in % | of voting |

| | attached to | instruments | (7.a. + | rights of |

| |shares (total |(total of 7.b.1 +| 7.b.) | issuer |

| | of 7.a.) | 7.b.2) | | |

+------------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------+--------------+

Resulting situation: 5.41% | 0% | 5.41% | 29159770

|situation | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------+--------------+

|Previous | | | | |

Previous notification (if applicable): 5.90% | 0% | 5.90%

|applicable) | | | | |

+------------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------+--------------+







+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| |

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 21, 22 WpHG)

+------------+-----------------------------+-----------------------------+

| | absolute | in % |

| +--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|ISIN | direct | indirect | direct | indirect |

| | | | | |

| |(Sec. 21 WpHG)|(Sec. 22 WpHG)|(Sec. 21 WpHG)|(Sec. 22 WpHG)|

+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

DE0006632003 | | 1577507 | % | 5.41%

+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

| | | | % | % |

+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

Total: 1577507 | 5.41%

+------------+-----------------------------+-----------------------------+







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

|case of more than 3 instruments) |

+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+

|Type of | Expiration or | Exercise or |Voting rights | Voting |

|instrument | maturity date | conversion | absolute |rights in % |

| | | period | | |

+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+

| | | | | % |

+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+

| | | | | % |

+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+

| | | | | % |

+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+

Total: %

+----------------+--------------+------------+







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

|case of more than 3 instruments) |

+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+

|Type of |Expiration or| Exercise or | Cash or | Voting | Voting |

|instrument |maturity date| conversion | physical | rights |rights in|

| | | period | settlement | absolute | % |

+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+

| | | | | | % |

+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+

| | | | | | % |

+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+

| | | | | | % |

+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+

Total: %

+-------------+-----------+---------+







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

|obligation (please tick the applicable box): |

| |

|[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does |

|itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an |

|interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). |

| |

|[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate |

|controlling natural person or legal entity (please use annex in case of more |

|than 4 undertakings; in this case please always provide only to BaFin also an |

|organizational chart accompanying your notification): |

| |

| | | | |

| | % of voting | % of voting rights | Total of both |

|Name | rights | through instruments |(if at least held|

| |(if at least held|(if at least held 5% | 5% or more) |

| | 3% or more) | or more) | |

+-------------------+-----------------+----------------------+-----------------+

Baillie Gifford & Co | % | % | %

|Co | | | |

+-------------------+-----------------+----------------------+-----------------+

Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited | 4.71% | % |

|Overseas Limited | | | |

+-------------------+-----------------+----------------------+-----------------+

| | % | % | % |

+-------------------+-----------------+----------------------+-----------------+

| | % | % | % |

+-------------------+-----------------+----------------------+-----------------+







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| 9. In case of proxy voting according to § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG |

| |

| Date of general meeting: |

| |

| Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights) |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+













Source: MorphoSys AG via GlobeNewswire















http://www.morphosys.com



