MorphoSys AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

ID: 508402
Thomson Reuters ONE
MorphoSys AG /
MorphoSys AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities
Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution
Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|X Notification of Major Holdings         |
| |
|or |
| |
| Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on       (date of|
|publication) |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------+
| 1. Details of issuer (name, address) |
| |
| MorphoSys AG |
| |
| Lena-Christ-Str. 48 |
| |
| 82152 Martinsried/Planegg, Germany |
+--------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------+
| 2. Reason for notification (multiple reasons possible) |
| |
|  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
| |
|  Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
| |
|  Change of breakdown of voting rights |
| |


| X Other reason: Voluntary Group Disclosure |
+--------------------------------------------------------+



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Baillie Gifford & Co Edinburgh, Scotland






+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if|
|different from 3. |
| |
|      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------------------------------------------------+
| 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 17.11.2016 |
+---------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|6. Total positions |
+------------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------+--------------+
| | % of voting | % of voting | total of | total number |
| | rights | rights through | both in % | of voting |
|  | attached to | instruments | (7.a. + | rights of |
| |shares (total |(total of 7.b.1 +| 7.b.) | issuer |
| | of 7.a.) | 7.b.2) | | |
+------------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------+--------------+
|Resulting | 5.41% | 0% | 5.41% | 29159770 |
|situation | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------+--------------+
|Previous | | | | |
|notification (if | 5.90% | 0% | 5.90% |   |
|applicable) | | | | |
+------------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| |
|7. Notified details of the resulting situation |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 21, 22 WpHG) |
+------------+-----------------------------+-----------------------------+
| | absolute | in % |
| +--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|ISIN | direct | indirect | direct | indirect |
| | | | | |
| |(Sec. 21 WpHG)|(Sec. 22 WpHG)|(Sec. 21 WpHG)|(Sec. 22 WpHG)|
+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|DE0006632003|       | 1577507 |      % | 5.41% |
+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|      |       |       |      % |      % |
+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
| Total | 1577507 | 5.41% |
+------------+-----------------------------+-----------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG (please use annex in|
|case of more than 3 instruments) |
+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+
|Type of | Expiration or | Exercise or |Voting rights | Voting |
|instrument | maturity date | conversion | absolute |rights in % |
| | | period | | |
+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+
|      |       |       |       |      % |
+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+
|      |       |       |       |      % |
+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+
|      |       |       |       |      % |
+----------------+----------------+----------------+--------------+------------+
    | Total |       |      % |
+----------------+--------------+------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG (please use annex in|
|case of more than 3 instruments) |
+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+
|Type of |Expiration or| Exercise or | Cash or | Voting | Voting |
|instrument |maturity date| conversion | physical | rights |rights in|
| | | period | settlement | absolute | % |
+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+
|      |       |       |       |       |      % |
+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+
|      |       |       |       |       |      % |
+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+
|      |       |       |       |       |      % |
+--------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------+
      | Total |       |      % |
+-------------+-----------+---------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification |
|obligation (please tick the applicable box): |
|  |
|[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does |
|itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an |
|interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). |
|  |
|[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate |
|controlling natural person or legal entity (please use annex in case of more |
|than 4 undertakings; in this case please always provide only to BaFin also an |
|organizational chart accompanying your notification): |
|  |
| | | | |
| | % of voting | % of voting rights | Total of both |
|Name | rights | through instruments |(if at least held|
| |(if at least held|(if at least held 5% | 5% or more) |
| | 3% or more) | or more) | |
+-------------------+-----------------+----------------------+-----------------+
|Baillie Gifford &|      % |      % |      % |
|Co | | | |
+-------------------+-----------------+----------------------+-----------------+
|Baillie Gifford| 4.71% |      % |   |
|Overseas Limited | | | |
+-------------------+-----------------+----------------------+-----------------+
|      |      % |      % |      % |
+-------------------+-----------------+----------------------+-----------------+
|      |      % |      % |      % |
+-------------------+-----------------+----------------------+-----------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| 9. In case of proxy voting according to § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG |
| |
| Date of general meeting:       |
| |
| Holding position after general meeting:       % (equals       voting rights) |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: MorphoSys AG via GlobeNewswire






Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 18:05
Language: English
News-ID 508402
Character count: 12529
