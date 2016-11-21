Biocartis Group NV: DISCLOSURE OF OUTSTANDING VOTING SECURITIES

21 November 2016, 18:30 CET



Disclosure of Outstanding Voting Securities

Mechelen, Belgium, 21 November 2016 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or

'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels:

BCART), announces that today 4,058,917 new shares were issued following

completion of its equity placement by means of a private placement via an

accelerated bookbuild offering effected on 17 November 2016. The special reports

prepared by the board of directors and the statutory auditor of the Company in

connection with this capital increase are available on the Company's website:

www.biocartis.com.



In view hereof, and in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May

2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers of which shares are

admitted to trading on a regulated market and laying down miscellaneous

provisions (the 'Belgian Act'), the outstanding share capital and outstanding

voting securities of the Company can be summarised as follows:



* Total outstanding share capital: EUR 446,481.05;

* Total outstanding voting securities: 44,648,105 shares;

* Total outstanding voting rights: 44,648,105 voting rights;

* Shares that can still be issued: 5,308,392 shares (each share entailing one

voting right), of which:



* 838,951 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 838,951 outstanding

stock options (each stock option having the form of a warrant) that are

still outstanding under the '2013 Plan' for employees, consultants and

management members, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new

share per option;

* 262,934 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 262,934 outstanding

stock options (each stock option having the form of a warrant) that are



still outstanding under the '2015 Plan' for employees, consultants,

management members and directors, entitling the holders thereof to

acquire one new share per option;

* 34,000 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 34,000 warrants, called

'WHC Warrants', granted to Whitemarsh Capital LLC, with each warrant

exercisable into one share;

* 4,172,507 shares can be issued pursuant to a conversion option agreement

entered into between Koninklijke Philips N.V. ('Philips') and the

Company[1].

Pursuant to the Belgian Act and the articles of association of the Company, a

notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets

Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where

the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons

in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and

every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the

Company.



--- END ---

More information:

Renate Degrave

Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

e-mail rdegrave(at)biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64



About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics

(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving

clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.

Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-

result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,

highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in

virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September

2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu

addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These

areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx

market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has five oncology tests and two infectious

disease tests on the market. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo

Library available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] The conversion option agreement allows Philips to convert certain royalty

and other payments due to it up to a maximum of 10% of the then outstanding

capital of the Company on a fully diluted post-money basis, but only if the

Company has not yet made a lump sum payment in lieu of such royalty and other

payments, and the conversion can only be exercised by Philips upon the

acceptance of the exercise by the Company at its sole discretion. The number of

4,172,507 shares that can still be issued assumes that all outstanding warrants

(entailing the issue of up to 1,135,885 new shares) have been exercised, it

being understood that the actual number of shares issuable depends on a number

of factors.







