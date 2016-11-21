Biocartis Group NV: DISCLOSURE OF OUTSTANDING VOTING SECURITIES

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Disclosure of Outstanding Voting Securities
Mechelen, Belgium, 21 November 2016 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or
'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels:
BCART), announces that today 4,058,917 new shares were issued following
completion of its equity placement by means of a private placement via an
accelerated bookbuild offering effected on 17 November 2016. The special reports
prepared by the board of directors and the statutory auditor of the Company in
connection with this capital increase are available on the Company's website:
www.biocartis.com.
In view hereof, and in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May
2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers of which shares are
admitted to trading on a regulated market and laying down miscellaneous
provisions (the 'Belgian Act'), the outstanding share capital and outstanding
voting securities of the Company can be summarised as follows:
* Total outstanding share capital: EUR 446,481.05;
* Total outstanding voting securities: 44,648,105 shares;
* Total outstanding voting rights: 44,648,105 voting rights;
* Shares that can still be issued: 5,308,392 shares (each share entailing one
voting right), of which:
* 838,951 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 838,951 outstanding
stock options (each stock option having the form of a warrant) that are
still outstanding under the '2013 Plan' for employees, consultants and
management members, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new
share per option;
* 262,934 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 262,934 outstanding
stock options (each stock option having the form of a warrant) that are
still outstanding under the '2015 Plan' for employees, consultants,
management members and directors, entitling the holders thereof to
acquire one new share per option;
* 34,000 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 34,000 warrants, called
'WHC Warrants', granted to Whitemarsh Capital LLC, with each warrant
exercisable into one share;
* 4,172,507 shares can be issued pursuant to a conversion option agreement
entered into between Koninklijke Philips N.V. ('Philips') and the
Company[1].
Pursuant to the Belgian Act and the articles of association of the Company, a
notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets
Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where
the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons
in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and
every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the
Company.
About Biocartis
Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics
(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving
clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.
Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-
result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,
highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in
virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September
2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu
addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These
areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx
market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has five oncology tests and two infectious
disease tests on the market. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo
Library available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] The conversion option agreement allows Philips to convert certain royalty
and other payments due to it up to a maximum of 10% of the then outstanding
capital of the Company on a fully diluted post-money basis, but only if the
Company has not yet made a lump sum payment in lieu of such royalty and other
payments, and the conversion can only be exercised by Philips upon the
acceptance of the exercise by the Company at its sole discretion. The number of
4,172,507 shares that can still be issued assumes that all outstanding warrants
(entailing the issue of up to 1,135,885 new shares) have been exercised, it
being understood that the actual number of shares issuable depends on a number
of factors.
