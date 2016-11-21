Golar LNG Limited - Q3 2016 results presentation

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Golar LNG's 3rd Quarter 2016 results will be released before the NASDAQ opens on
Wednesday November 30 2016. In connection with this a webcast presentation will
be held at 3:00 P.M (London Time) on Wednesday, November 30 2016. The
presentation will be available to download from the Investor Relations section
at www.golarlng.com
This webcast will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be
able to join the webcast by dialling-in using the following details:
a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.golarlng.com and click on the link
to "Webcast". To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have
installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your
computer.
b. Teleconference
Call-in numbers:
Norway Free call 800 56053
Norway Toll +47 2316 2771
International call +44 20 3427 1904
UK Free call 0800 279 4992
US Toll +1 212 444 0481
USA Free call 1877 280 1254
The participants will be asked for their name and conference ID. The Golar
conference ID is 9199630
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask
questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. There will be a
limit of two questions per participant.
Please download the presentation material from www.golarlng.com (Investor
Relations) to view it while listening to the conference.
If you are not able to participate at the time of the call, you can either
listen to a replay of the conference call on www.golarlng.com (Investor
Relations), or listen to a playback by dialling:
International call +44 20 3427 0598
USA Toll +1 347 366 9565
Norway Toll +47 2100 0498
UK Free call 0800 358 7735
USA Free call 1866 932 5017
- followed by replay access number 9199630. This service will be available
until 23:59 UKT on December 6, 2016.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golar LNG via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.golarlng.com/
Date: 11/21/2016 - 19:20
Language: English
News-ID 508406
Character count: 2525
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Golar LNG
Stadt: Hamilton
Number of hits: 70
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.632
|Registriert Heute:
|18
|Registriert Gestern:
|27
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|205
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.