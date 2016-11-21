Golar LNG Limited - Q3 2016 results presentation

Golar LNG's 3rd Quarter 2016 results will be released before the NASDAQ opens on

Wednesday November 30 2016. In connection with this a webcast presentation will

be held at 3:00 P.M (London Time) on Wednesday, November 30 2016. The

presentation will be available to download from the Investor Relations section

at www.golarlng.com



This webcast will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be

able to join the webcast by dialling-in using the following details:



a. Webcast



Go to the Investor Relations section at www.golarlng.com and click on the link

to "Webcast". To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have

installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your

computer.



b. Teleconference



Call-in numbers:

Norway Free call 800 56053

Norway Toll +47 2316 2771

International call +44 20 3427 1904

UK Free call 0800 279 4992

US Toll +1 212 444 0481

USA Free call 1877 280 1254

The participants will be asked for their name and conference ID. The Golar

conference ID is 9199630



There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask

questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. There will be a

limit of two questions per participant.



Please download the presentation material from www.golarlng.com (Investor

Relations) to view it while listening to the conference.



If you are not able to participate at the time of the call, you can either

listen to a replay of the conference call on www.golarlng.com (Investor

Relations), or listen to a playback by dialling:



International call +44 20 3427 0598

USA Toll +1 347 366 9565

Norway Toll +47 2100 0498

UK Free call 0800 358 7735

USA Free call 1866 932 5017

- followed by replay access number 9199630. This service will be available



until 23:59 UKT on December 6, 2016.









