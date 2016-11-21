Golar LNG Partners LP: Q3 2016 results presentation

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Golar LNG Partners LP 3rd Quarter 2016 results will be released before the
NASDAQ opens on Wednesday November 30, 2016. In connection with this a webcast
presentation will be held at 4:30 P.M (London Time) on Wednesday, November
30, 2016. The presentation will be available to download from the Investor
Relations section at www.golarlngpartners.com
This webcast will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be
able to join this webcast by dialling-in using the following details:
a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.golarlngpartners.com and click on
the link to "Webcast". To listen to the conference call from the web, you need
to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on
your computer.
b. Teleconference
Call-in numbers:
Norway Free call 800 56054
Norway Toll +47 2350 0486
International call +44 20 3427 1918
UK Free call 0800 279 4977
US Toll +1 212 444 0896
USA Free call 1877 280 2296
The participants will be asked for their name and conference ID. The Golar
conference ID is 2630871
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask
questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
Please download the presentation material from www.golarlngpartners.com
(Investor Relations) to view it while listening to the conference.
If you are not able to participate at the time of the call, you can either
listen to a replay of the conference call on www.golarlngpartners.com (Investor
Relations), or listen to a playback by dialling:
International call +44 20 3427 0598
USA Toll +1 347 366 9565
Norway Toll +47 2100 0498
UK Free call 0800 358 7735
USA Free call 1866 932 5017
- followed by replay access number 2630871. This service will be available
until 23:59 UKT on December 6, 2016.
Source: Golar LNG Partners L.P. via GlobeNewswire
