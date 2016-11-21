Golar LNG Partners LP: Q3 2016 results presentation

Golar LNG Partners LP 3rd Quarter 2016 results will be released before the

NASDAQ opens on Wednesday November 30, 2016. In connection with this a webcast

presentation will be held at 4:30 P.M (London Time) on Wednesday, November

30, 2016. The presentation will be available to download from the Investor

Relations section at www.golarlngpartners.com



This webcast will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be

able to join this webcast by dialling-in using the following details:



a. Webcast



Go to the Investor Relations section at www.golarlngpartners.com and click on

the link to "Webcast". To listen to the conference call from the web, you need

to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on

your computer.



b. Teleconference



Call-in numbers:

Norway Free call 800 56054

Norway Toll +47 2350 0486

International call +44 20 3427 1918

UK Free call 0800 279 4977

US Toll +1 212 444 0896

USA Free call 1877 280 2296

The participants will be asked for their name and conference ID. The Golar

conference ID is 2630871



There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask

questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.



Please download the presentation material from www.golarlngpartners.com

(Investor Relations) to view it while listening to the conference.



If you are not able to participate at the time of the call, you can either

listen to a replay of the conference call on www.golarlngpartners.com (Investor

Relations), or listen to a playback by dialling:



International call +44 20 3427 0598

USA Toll +1 347 366 9565

Norway Toll +47 2100 0498

UK Free call 0800 358 7735

USA Free call 1866 932 5017

- followed by replay access number 2630871. This service will be available



until 23:59 UKT on December 6, 2016.









