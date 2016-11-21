Anthony LeCour Joins Dresner Partners as Managing Director

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and IMAP member firm focused on mergers and acquisitions, as well as capital raising and valuations to closely-held, family-owned and sponsor-backed companies for over 25 years, announced today that Anthony LeCour has joined the firm as Head of the New York Consumer and Retail Group.

Mr. LeCour was most recently the Head of the Consumer and Retail practice at Compass Partners Advisors and previously Managing Director in the Merger and Acquisition group at Cantor Fitzgerald. Prior to that he held senior positions at Citigroup and GiroCredit Bank.

Mr. LeCour has over 30 years of investment banking experience, with a specialization in food, beverage, and personal products. Over the course of Mr. LeCour career, he has advised on such significant transactions as ChemChina's $3.5 billion acquisition of Makhstehim; Groupe LeCreuset cookware sale to the Van Zudam Group; Majority interest sale of Irgovel SA (Brazil) to the Alothon Group; Danisco Dupont, Nutracea, Bright Foods China joint venture; and ConAgra Food Ingredients purchase of Saroni Sugar and Rice.

"We are very delighted to have Tony join our firm to advance our expertise and client relationships working with both domestic and international consumer product companies. His extensive experience in the sector, together with his client oriented approach and dedication to providing sound advice, make him an excellent fit with our firm's culture," said Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners.

Mr. LeCour added, "I am pleased to be joining a firm of Dresner's quality, with its long history and track record of providing excellent advisory services to its clients. I look forward to partnering with the firm's outstanding team to advise companies in the consumer sector."

Mr. LeCour holds an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Pa. He also received a B.A. in Applied Mathematics and Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For nearly 25 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world, including institutional private placements of debt and equity, merger and acquisitions advisory, financial restructuring & corporate turnarounds, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners is a member of IMAP, an exclusive global organization of leading merger and acquisition advisory firms. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public and investor relations. More information is available at or . You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at .

