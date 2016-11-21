FinancialForce Appoints Simon Peterson as Managing Director for Australia & New Zealand to Further Spur International Growth and Sales

Salesforce and SAP Veteran Joins Company with Plans to Shake Up ERP Market

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- , the leading cloud ERP provider on the Salesforce Platform, today announced that Simon Peterson has joined FinancialForce as managing director of operations in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). In his new role, Simon is responsible for accelerating FinancialForce's customer-centric business values in the ANZ region and leading the local team to fuel, what is set to become, the company's next high-growth region.

Peterson brings more than 25 years of international experience in the software industry and joins FinancialForce most recently from PropertyIQ, where he served as chief revenue office and general manager. Prior to his time spent as the area vice president of commercial sales for ANZ at Salesforce.com, he spent 20 years with SAP in Australia, North America and Europe in various roles from consulting, operations and senior sales leadership.

"I've joined FinancialForce because of the company's drive and vision to help businesses become customer-centric organizations, and the voice of the customer is amplified in its industry-leading single platform cloud ERP suite," said Simon Peterson, managing director of Australia and New Zealand. "The ANZ region has been quick to embrace cloud technologies and there is an enormous opportunity for FinancialForce. We have built a foundation here in the last year and now it is time to accelerate growth and build on the success of the Salesforce ecosystem in ANZ."

"At FinancialForce, our goal has always been to build a world class organization and the ANZ region presents a ripe opportunity for expanding our customer base. Simon is the perfect person to expand this growth initiative due to his passion and experience in ERP, and his track record leading SaaS sales and professional services teams," said Joe Fuca, president of worldwide field operations at FinancialForce. "Simon's customer-first approach and Salesforce expertise are critical elements to help us achieve the growth and success we envision for FinancialForce in the ANZ region."

Founded in 2009, is the leading vendor with apps built entirely on the Salesforce Platform. The company's , (PSA), and (HCM) offerings provide services-centric businesses with a platform that organizes sales, services, finance and HR entirely around their customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International and UNIT4. For more information, visit .

Image Available:

Media Contacts:





Sandra Lo

415-796-8414





Bill Rundle

415.963.4174 ext.31





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3083088



PressRelease by

FinancialForce

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 20:00

Language: English

News-ID 508417

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: FinancialForce

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease