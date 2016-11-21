Axis Capital's Malia K. Du Mont Wins Bronze Stevie(R) Award for Female Executive of the Year

Women Around the World Recognized at Event in New York City

(firmenpresse) - GRAND ISLAND, NE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Axis Capital, Inc. (Axis), one of North America's leading commercial equipment finance companies, is delighted to announce that the company's Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, Malia K. Du Mont, has been named the winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award for Female Executive of the Year in the Business Services category for companies with 11-2,500 employees in the 13th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.

"I am honored to be named the Bronze winner for Female Executive of the Year and wish to congratulate all of the other winners and nominees of this year's Stevie Awards," said Malia K. Du Mont. "I would also like to extend this award to all of my colleagues at Axis, as this certainly would not have happened without their continued enthusiasm and dedication to the success of our company. I'm very proud that we have successful women at every level of the company."

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business are the world's top honors for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run. All individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations -- public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The 2016 awards received entries from 31 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards were presented to winners on November 19th during a dinner event attended by more than 500 people at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast on Livestream.

"Each year we think the quality of achievements portrayed in Stevie-winning nominations couldn't possibly get any better, and each year the amazing women who are recognized in this program prove us wrong," said Michael Gallagher, Stevie Awards founder and president. "We are thrilled and humbled to be able to recognize so many outstanding women in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and to share the stories of their achievement with the world."

More than 1,400 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories. Stevie® Award winners were selected by more than 160 professionals worldwide who participated in the judging process this year.

To view a video of Malia's interview at the Stevie® Awards, please visit

Axis Capital, Inc. (Axis) is a nationally ranked Top Ten independent equipment finance provider and a Top Twenty vendor channel origination company that customizes capital financing programs for a wide variety of suppliers and businesses nationwide. Founded in 1996 in Grand Island, NE, Axis delivers solutions that help businesses across the country grow, succeed, and create value. Axis serves as a reliable capital partner to many active vendor programs and has funded transactions with over 15,000 vendors across diversified markets in the United States. Axis Capital is a subsidiary of New York based, , a global diversified holding company with over $800M in assets.

For more information, go to .

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at

