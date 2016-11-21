Advantex Announces Fiscal 2017 First Quarter Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX)(CSE: ADX.CN)(CNSX: ADX), a specialist in marketing loyalty-reward programs, announced its results for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

The Company's business performance was stable for the Quarter, while it continues to seek growth funds through recapitalization, in order to take advantage of expansion opportunities.

Highlights of Fiscal 2017 First Quarter results are set out in the table(1). Additional details are available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis available under the Company's profile on .

(1) The tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding the Company's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of affinity groups to earn frequent-flyer miles and other loyalty rewards through purchases at participating merchants.

Through our partnerships with Aeroplan, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Caesars Entertainment, we have contractual access to millions of consumers with above-average personal and household income. We also have partnerships with about 1,300 merchants in Canada and the US.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information, go to .

Economic and Financial dependence (note 2 a), Going concern (note 2 b), Commitments and contingencies (note 12)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Approved by the Board

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Contacts:



Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Mukesh Sabharwal

Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

905-470-9558 ext. 249





More information:

http://www.advantex.com



PressRelease by

Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 21:01

Language: English

News-ID 508427

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 81



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease