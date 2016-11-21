       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Non Profits


Media Advisory: U.S. Mercy Housing expert comes to Calgary to share how health outcomes are influenced by safe, secure housing

ID: 508428
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Chris Burckhardt, Chief Operating Officer of (USA) will share with Calgary's affordable housing community how he has helped develop affordable housing in 19 states for over 35,000 residents.

With a business-like vigour, this international housing expert leverages a winning formula. Burckhardt ties housing and health outcomes, and identifies a quantifiable return on investment of affordable housing in communities.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi will speak about the urgent need to address the local shortage of affordable housing and what the City of Calgary is doing.

A panel discussion will take place with federal, provincial and municipal representatives each sharing their respective governments' housing priorities and updates on the various stages of development and implementation of their affordable housing strategies.

The Opening Doors Conference is an opportunity for the affordable housing sector to gather to explore the changing profile of housing in Alberta, discuss challenges and opportunities, and learn more about strategies taking shape among all levels of government. Learn

The Conference is held in commemoration of National Housing Day, which has been officially recognized by the Government of Canada for 16 years. The day sees local events to raise awareness about housing and homelessness. This is the 12th annual event held in Calgary.

Contacts:
Sabrina Grover
403.614.6498



More information:
http://www.calgaryhomeless.com



Keywords (optional):

affordable-housing, national-housing-day, nenshi, homelessness,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/21/2016 - 21:10
Language: English
News-ID 508428
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Calgary Homeless Foundation and Opening Doors
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 95

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Non Profits




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.635
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 170


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z