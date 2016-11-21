Media Advisory: U.S. Mercy Housing expert comes to Calgary to share how health outcomes are influenced by safe, secure housing

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Chris Burckhardt, Chief Operating Officer of (USA) will share with Calgary's affordable housing community how he has helped develop affordable housing in 19 states for over 35,000 residents.

With a business-like vigour, this international housing expert leverages a winning formula. Burckhardt ties housing and health outcomes, and identifies a quantifiable return on investment of affordable housing in communities.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi will speak about the urgent need to address the local shortage of affordable housing and what the City of Calgary is doing.

A panel discussion will take place with federal, provincial and municipal representatives each sharing their respective governments' housing priorities and updates on the various stages of development and implementation of their affordable housing strategies.

The Opening Doors Conference is an opportunity for the affordable housing sector to gather to explore the changing profile of housing in Alberta, discuss challenges and opportunities, and learn more about strategies taking shape among all levels of government. Learn

The Conference is held in commemoration of National Housing Day, which has been officially recognized by the Government of Canada for 16 years. The day sees local events to raise awareness about housing and homelessness. This is the 12th annual event held in Calgary.

Contacts:

Sabrina Grover

403.614.6498





More information:

http://www.calgaryhomeless.com



PressRelease by

Calgary Homeless Foundation and Opening Doors

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 21:10

Language: English

News-ID 508428

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Calgary Homeless Foundation and Opening Doors

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 95



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease