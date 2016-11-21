Grenville Announces Option Grants

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GRC) ("Grenville" or the "Company") announces that as part of its stock option incentive program, which is designed to promote an ownership perspective among its executive officers and directors and encourage executive retention, it has granted options to acquire 2,175,000 common shares of the Company to certain executive officers and newly appointed directors of the Company. In addition, the Company has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 150,000 common shares of the Company to non-executive employees of the Company. All of the options are exercisable at a price of CDN $0.165 per common share and, other than options granted to newly appointed directors of the Company, vest quarterly in equal tranches based on the achievement of certain time and performance metrics. The options have a term of 5 years and are subject in all respects to the terms of Grenville's stock option plan.
About Grenville
Based in Toronto, Grenville is a publicly-traded royalty company that makes investments in established businesses with revenues of up to $50 million dollars. Grenville generates revenues from royalty payments and buyouts from contracts. The non-dilutive royalty financing structure offered by Grenville competes directly with traditional equity to meet the long-term financing needs of companies on more attractive commercial terms.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contacts:
Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp.
Steve Parry
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 777-0383
More information:
http://www.grenvillesrc.com/
