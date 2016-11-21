Global 7000 Aircraft Arrives in Wichita Ahead of Schedule

The Global 7000 first flight test vehicle has successfully transferred to the Bombardier Flight Testing Center in Wichita ahead of schedule. The program's flight validation is progressing well with five additional flights completed since the historic first flight on November 4, 2016.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter .

