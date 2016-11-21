Manera Changes Name to GT Gold Corp., to Commence Trading Tuesday Under Ticker 'GTT'

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Manera Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MEA.P) (the "Company") is pleased to report that further to the Company's news release of November 10, 2016 announcing the successful completion of its $2,520,000 private placement and qualifying transaction, the Company has now completed its name change to "GT Gold Corp.". The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "GTT" tomorrow, Tuesday, November 22, 2016.

Contacts:

GT Gold Corp.

Kevin M. Keough

President and CEO

(613) 832-4592

Manera Capital Corp.

