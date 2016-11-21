GreatCall CEO David Inns Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year(R) 2016 National Services Award Winner

2016 Marks 30th Year Recognizing the Role of Ingenuity in America

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO,CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- EY today announced that David Inns, CEO of , the leader in connected health for active aging, received the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2016 Award in the Services category nationally. Now in its 30th year, the award recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Inns was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at EY's Strategic Growth Forum in Palm Springs, CA on November 19.

"I'm honored to be recognized as both an entrepreneur and a leader in active aging services," said Inns. "This award coincides with GreatCall's 10th anniversary, a pivotal time in our history. Our initial focus on simplicity combined with our unique customer service approach, has evolved to a comprehensive connected health vision. What has not changed is our commitment to serving this market in a meaningful way: with a deep understanding of the consumer, strong grasp of technology and award-winning customer service."

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation, and discipline have propelled their companies' success, invigorated their industries, and benefited their communities. Now in its 30th year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs including Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company, Robert Unanue of Goya Foods, and Mindy Grossman of HSN. Recent US national winners include Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn; Hamdi Ulukaya, founder of Chobani; and 2015 winners Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks.

Over the last 30 years, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award program has demonstrated a unique ability to identify the traits that lead companies to join the ranks of the some of the world's most successful companies. The vast majority of winners have far outpaced the US market in terms of stock price returns, job creation, and longevity. EY will be examining the attributes of these businesses in an upcoming report, on November 19.

GreatCall was originally selected as a regional Entrepreneur Of The Year winner in the Tech Services category from the San Diego region. Its connected health portfolio includes: , , , as well as 5Star Urgent Response, GreatCall Link, fall detection and telehealth services.

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are sponsored nationally by SAP America, Merrill Corporation, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

GreatCall is the leader in connected health for active aging. With health and safety solutions for older adults and their family caregivers, GreatCall's innovative suite of easy-to-use mobile products and award-winning approach to customer care helps aging consumers live more independent lives. Products and services include: Jitterbug Flip, Jitterbug Smart, Lively, Lively Wearable and health, safety and medical apps Urgent Care, GreatCall Link, MedCoach and 5Star.

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

Image Available:

Lauren Winer



PAN Communications



617-981-4671





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3083417



PressRelease by

GreatCall

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 23:30

Language: English

News-ID 508444

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GreatCall

Stadt: SAN DIEGO,CA





Number of hits: 86



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease