Brocade Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2016 Earnings

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- (NASDAQ: BRCD) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 ended October 29, 2016. Brocade reported fourth quarter revenue of $657 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter. Revenue for fiscal year 2016 was $2,346 million, up 4% year-over-year. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.16 for the fourth quarter and $0.51 for fiscal year 2016, down 19% and down 35% year-over-year, respectively. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.33 for the fourth quarter and $1.04 for fiscal year 2016, up 27% and up 3% year-over-year, respectively.

"Fiscal 2016 was a year of significant accomplishment," said Lloyd Carney, CEO. "We delivered record revenue and expanded our market reach to address critical requirements at the network edge through our acquisition of Ruckus Wireless. In addition, we provided our customers with significant innovations across our product portfolio, including Gen 6 Fibre Channel, data center automation, Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi, and next-generation data center routing. With a range of new IP Networking solutions expected to launch in the first quarter of fiscal 2017, we continue to advance our roadmap and help our customers transform their networks for digital business."

(1) Full fiscal year financial metrics are detailed in the financial statements and schedules presented below.

Please see important note of explanation about the use of non-GAAP financial measures below, including a detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information in the tables included herein.

Revenue for both the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year was positively impacted by $14.4 million, or 2.2% and 0.6%, respectively, due to a change in channel revenue recognition methodology implemented in the fourth quarter as described under "Financial Highlights and Additional Financial Information" below.

Q4 2016 SAN product revenue was $303 million, down 7% year-over-year and up 8% quarter-over-quarter. The Q4 year-over-year revenue decline was due to an 18% decrease in director sales and a 13% decrease in embedded switch sales, partially offset by a 7% increase in fixed-configuration switch sales. For fiscal year 2016, SAN product revenue was $1,229 million, down 6% year-over-year, primarily due to certain partner business transitions and a challenging storage spending environment, leading to lower director and embedded switch sales.

Q4 2016 IP Networking product revenue was $256 million, up 51% year-over-year and up 22% quarter-over-quarter. The Q4 year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the inclusion of $96 million of Ruckus Wireless product revenue, following the acquisition in fiscal Q3 2016. This was partially offset by lower service provider sales and lower sales into the education market. For fiscal year 2016, IP Networking product revenue was $730 million, up 21% year-over-year, primarily due to the inclusion of five months of revenue from Ruckus Wireless, partially offset by lower service provider and U.S. federal sales.

In fiscal year 2016, Brocade's full-year GAAP gross margin was 64.6%, down 290 basis points from fiscal year 2015. The gross margin decline was primarily due to a shift in product mix primarily from SAN to IP Networking, and the purchase accounting adjustment to inventory related to the Ruckus Wireless acquisition. Fiscal 2016 full-year GAAP operating margin was 13.1%, down 870 basis points, primarily due to lower gross margins, higher acquisition-related costs, and higher operating expenses primarily associated with Ruckus Wireless. GAAP diluted EPS in fiscal year 2016 was $0.51, down 35% from the prior year, due primarily to acquisition-related costs and higher operating expenses associated with Ruckus Wireless, partially offset by a favorable jurisdictional mix of earnings resulting in a lower effective tax rate.

In fiscal year 2016, Brocade's full-year non-GAAP gross margin was 67.9%, down 50 basis points from fiscal year 2015. The non-GAAP gross margin decline was primarily due to a shift in product mix primarily from SAN to IP Networking. Fiscal 2016 full-year non-GAAP operating margin was 23.1%, down 320 basis points, primarily due to lower gross margin and higher operating expenses resulting from the acquisition of Ruckus Wireless. Non-GAAP diluted EPS in fiscal year 2016 was $1.04, up 3% from the prior year, due primarily to higher revenue and a favorable jurisdictional mix of earnings resulting in a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

The Brocade Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend payment will be made on January 4, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of market on December 12, 2016.

On November 2, 2016, Brocade announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement under which Brocade would be acquired by Broadcom Limited. In light of the pending acquisition, Brocade will not provide fiscal Q1 2017 guidance and will not hold a conference call to discuss these financial results.

Prior to fiscal Q4 2016, Brocade recognized revenue from sales to distributors on a "sell-through" basis after the distributor resold Brocade's products to its end customers. Due to improvements made to Brocade's systems and processes for capturing channel sales data, Brocade is now able to reliably estimate rebates, discounts, and sales returns. As a result, beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016, Brocade began recognizing revenue to distributors on a "sell-in" basis at the time of shipment to the distributor. Accordingly, during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016, Brocade recorded corresponding adjustments to recognize revenue that would have been deferred under our previous revenue recognition model. The net effect was a $14.4 million increase in revenue, of which $6.3 million was attributable to the Ruckus Wireless business, $7.7 million was attributable to the remainder of the IP Networking business, and $0.4 million was attributable to the SAN business, and a $4.0 million increase in cost of revenues. These adjustments resulted in a net increase in GAAP and non-GAAP operating income of $10.4 million, representing a $0.02 increase in Q4 2016 fully diluted GAAP and non-GAAP EPS.

Please see important note of explanation about the use of non-GAAP financial measures below, including a detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information in the tables included herein.

(1) Revenues are attributed to geographic areas based on product delivery location. Since some OEM partners take delivery of Brocade products domestically and then ship internationally to their end users, the percentage of international revenues based on end-user location would likely be higher.



(2) SAN and IP Networking business revenues include hardware and software product, support, and services revenues.

To supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis, Brocade provides information presented on a non-GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP EPS. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed in accordance with, or as an alternative to, financial information presented on a GAAP basis. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The most directly comparable GAAP information and a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts is provided in the tables at the end of this press release.

Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release allow management to gain a better understanding of Brocade's comparative operating performance, both from period to period and relative to its competitors. These non-GAAP financial measures also help with the determination of Brocade's baseline performance before gains, losses or charges that are considered by management to be outside of ongoing operating results. Accordingly, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning and forecasting of future periods and in making decisions regarding operations and the allocation of resources.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with Brocade's GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of Brocade's ongoing operating results;

the ability to make more meaningful comparisons of Brocade's operating performance relative to its competitors;

the ability to better identify trends in Brocade's underlying business and to perform related trend analyses; and

a better understanding of how management plans and measures Brocade's underlying business.

In determining non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, management excludes certain gains or losses and benefits or costs that are the result of events that arise outside the ordinary course of Brocade's continuing operations. Management believes that it is appropriate to evaluate Brocade's operating performance by excluding those items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results or limit comparability. Such items include, but are not limited to: (i) impact to cost of revenues from purchase accounting adjustments to inventory; (ii) call premium cost and write-off of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to lenders that did not participate in Brocade's debt refinancings; (iii) acquisition and integration costs; and (iv) restructuring and other related benefits.

Management also excludes the following non-cash charges in determining non-GAAP financial measures: (i) stock-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of purchased intangible assets; and (iii) non-cash interest expense related to the convertible debt.

Management believes that the exclusion of stock-based compensation allows for more accurate comparisons of Brocade's operating results to Brocade's peer companies because of the varying use of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the exclusion of the expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is appropriate because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have short lives, and the exclusion of amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for Brocade's newly acquired and long-held businesses. In connection with the convertible debt, under the relevant accounting guidance, a non-cash interest expense is recognized for the convertible debt as an imputed interest expense for the conversion feature. Management believes excluding the non-cash interest expense related to the convertible debt from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for investors because the expense does not represent a cash outflow in the respective reporting periods and is not indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Finally, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the tax effects of the items noted above and (i) tax charges and benefits related to unusual or infrequent intercompany transactions; (ii) tax charges or benefits that are a result of the implementation of infrequent restructuring plans; and (iii) tax charges resulting from the integration of intellectual property assets from acquisitions. Management believes that the exclusion of these items from its non-GAAP tax provision provides a more meaningful measure of Brocade's operational performance of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations because they do not include all items of income and expense that impact the company. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measurements reported by other companies. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally. Management also provides robust and detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, and management encourages investors to review carefully those reconciliations.

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed transaction involving Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. ("Brocade") and Broadcom Limited ("Broadcom"). In connection with the proposed transaction, Brocade intends to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including a preliminary proxy statement on Schedule 14A. Promptly after filing its definitive proxy statement with the SEC, Brocade will mail the definitive proxy statement and a proxy card to each stockholder of Brocade entitled to vote at the special meeting relating to the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF BROCADE ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION THAT BROCADE WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT BROCADE AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The definitive proxy statement, the preliminary proxy statement and other relevant materials in connection with the proposed transaction (when they become available), and any other documents filed by Brocade with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website () or at Brocade's website () or by contacting Brocade's Investor Relations at (408) 333-6208 or .

Brocade and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Brocade's stockholders with respect to the proposed transaction. Information about Brocade's directors and executive officers and their ownership of Brocade's common stock is set forth in Brocade's proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on February 25, 2016, and Brocade's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2015, which was filed on December 22, 2015. Information regarding the identity of the potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests in the proposed transaction, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding Brocade's financial results, goals, plans, strategy, business outlook and prospects. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this presentation and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ significantly. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the effect on Brocade of increasing market competition and changes in the industry; Brocade's ability to execute on its sales strategy and plans for future operations; the impact on Brocade of macroeconomic trends and events and changes in IT spending levels; Brocade's ability to introduce and achieve market acceptance of new products and support offerings on a timely basis; risks associated with Brocade's international operations; and integration and other risks associated with acquisitions, divestitures and strategic investments. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions also include, but are not limited to: the risk that the proposed acquisition by Broadcom may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect Brocade's business and the price of the common stock of Brocade; the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including the adoption of the merger agreement by the stockholders of Brocade and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on Brocade's business relationships, operating results and business generally; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the proposed transaction; risks related to diverting management's attention from Brocade's ongoing business operations; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us related to the merger agreement or the proposed transaction; and unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction. Certain of these and other risks are set forth in more detail in Brocade's Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 30, 2016, and in Brocade's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2015. Brocade expressly assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements whether as the result of new developments or otherwise.

Brocade (NASDAQ: BRCD) networking solutions help the world's leading organizations turn their networks into platforms for business innovation. With solutions spanning public and private data centers to the network edge, Brocade is leading the industry in its transition to the New IP network infrastructures required for today's era of digital business. ()

Brocade and the B-wing symbol are registered trademarks of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., in the United States and many other countries. Other brands, products, or service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of Brocade or others. Additional information about Brocade's trademarks is available at: .

© 2016 Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

