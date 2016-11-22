East West Petroleum Grants Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- East West Petroleum Corp. (TSX VENTURE: EW) (the "Company") announces the granting of stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 1,265,000 common shares, at a price of $0.10 per share, for a period of five years.

About East West Petroleum Corp.

East West Petroleum () is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company established in 2010 to invest in international oil & gas opportunities. East West has built a diverse portfolio of attractive exploration assets covering a gross area of over one million acres. The Company has its primary focus on two key areas: New Zealand, where it has established production and cash flow and is evaluating a low risk exploration play, and Romania where it is fully carried on an upcoming high impact 12 well exploration program. In New Zealand, East West holds an interest in three exploration permits near to existing commercial production in the Taranaki Basin, operated by TAG Oil Ltd. The Company also has interests in four exploration concessions covering 1,000,000 acres in the prolific Pannonian Basin of western Romania with Naftna Industrija Srbije.

Contacts:

East West Petroleum Corp.

David Sidoo

President & CEO

+1 604 682 1558

+1 604 682 1568 (FAX)





