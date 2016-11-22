Natoma Technologies Promotes Amanda Quarry-Radmand to State and Local Business Development Leader

(firmenpresse) - SACRAMENTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Natoma Technologies, Inc., a public sector-focused information technology (IT) consulting firm and systems integrator, announced today it has promoted Amanda Quarry-Radmand to State and Local Business Development Leader. In this role, Ms. Quarry-Radmand is responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with new and existing government clients in support of Natoma Technologies' growth objectives.

Ms. Quarry-Radmand, who has nearly 15 years of professional experience, joined Natoma Technologies in 2013 as Project Coordinator, responsible for clients' implementation of the Unanet project and resource management software platform. She was promoted to Project Control Analyst in 2014 and Director of Administration in 2015, before recently advancing into her newest position.

"We take great pride in training and promoting staff from within to ensure stability, continuity, and commitment with every client relationship," said Marty McGartland, CEO of Natoma Technologies. "Throughout her career at Natoma Technologies, Amanda has demonstrated exceptional value to our clients and company while continuing to build her skills and expertise. She exemplifies our spirit of collaboration in helping clients solve the most complex problems effectively and efficiently, and we look forward to her continued success in this new leadership role."

Specifically, Ms. Quarry-Radmand will leverage her exceptional relationship management skills and public sector knowledge to expand business with current clients while developing new opportunities. She also will remain an instrumental liaison between clients and their respective Natoma Technology consulting teams.

"I embrace the challenge to uphold Natoma Technologies' reputation for always delivering the best solutions with 100% on-time and on-budget completion," said Ms. Quarry-Radmand. "As a traditional, yet forward-thinking company that treats clients like family, we are unique in our industry. I'm excited as ever to help current and future clients with their evolving IT needs."

Founded in 1998, Natoma Technologies is a technical consulting firm and system integrator focused solely on public sector with headquarters in Sacramento, CA and a federal office in Arlington, VA. Since their founding in 1998, state and federal agencies have trusted Natoma Technologies to deliver information technology solutions that control costs, improve efficiency, and help them work smarter. Natoma Technologies is committed to delivering projects 100% on time and on budget -- every time. For additional information, visit .

