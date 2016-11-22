0944460 B.C. Ltd. Declares Dividend

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- 0944460 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a dividend (the "Dividend") in the amount of $0.00092495 per share on the outstanding Common shares and Class A shares of the Company (with no amount being payable to any shareholder whose total Dividend would be equal to or less than $10.00; however, the Company will record such amounts and pay same to any such shareholder when the amount payable to such shareholder under this Dividend, together with the amount payable to such shareholder under any future dividends, exceeds $10.00).

The Dividend is payable on November 24, 2016 to the holders record of such shares of the Company as of the close of business on November 22, 2016.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of 0944460 B.C. Ltd.

Sam Parrotta, Chief Executive Officer

Contacts:

0944460 B.C. Ltd.

Sam Parrotta

Chief Executive Officer

604-602-7711

604-688-7907 (FAX)

