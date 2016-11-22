EUROIMMUN (SEA) partners with Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics on Allergy Diagnostics and Testing in Singapore

and Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics today build a strategic partnership on the allergy diagnostics and testing to support clinicians, hospitals and private laboratories in South East Asia. This collaboration helps to bring the diagnostics and patient care synergies toward a better clinical management of patients with suspected allergies. Under the strategic collaboration, Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics would offer the comprehensive analysis of sensitizations against inhalation, food and other allergens to provide the precise determination of allergen. EUROIMMUN is committed with the customized two Allergy profiles to be well suited and cater to the region.

"There is a need for greater understanding on the risk of true poly-sensitizations for better patient management. With the simultaneous multi-parameter screening, the cooperation with EUROIMMUN gives us perfect position to take lead in allergy diagnostics and testing in the SEA region," says Dr Chris Tan, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics. Dr Chris Tan added that, "This partnership enables us to combine cost effective and accurate health screening providing an expanded, high-quality diagnostics service under the CAP-accredited environment."

The significance of this cooperation and contribution from both partners is recognized by Li Chuan, President of APAC Group and Managing Director of EUROIMMUN (SEA) Pte Ltd. "Our collaboration with Angsana Diagnostics will provide a precise determination for Allergy diagnostics to benefit the patients with suspected allergies. Furthermore, EUROIMMUN is committed to promote and focus on the use of allergy testing via EUROIMMUN Academy as continuous medical education to the clinicians and others."

As a leading company in medical diagnostics, the cooperation between EUROIMMUN and Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics will play an important role in promoting the importance of diagnostics in the Asia Pacific region. Chief Executive Officer and Founder of EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, Prof. Dr. Winfried Stöcker emphasized that the "Asia Pacific region has been one of the important markets for EUROIMMUN and we will continue to support the diagnostics market growth and development in Asia and EUROIMMUN, will and strive to enhance our collaboration with clinicians, medical providers to improve health outcomes and provide precise patient management."

EUROIMMUN was founded in 1987 and has its headquarters in Lübeck, Germany. It is committed to develop, produce and sell test systems for the diagnosis of diseases, and software and automation solutions for the performance and evaluation of these assays. So far laboratories in about 200 countries use EUROIMMUN products for the diagnosis of autoimmune, infectious diseases and allergies, and to perform genetic analyses. The company is based on worldwide-patented state-of-the-art production methods and microanalysis techniques and is one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical laboratory diagnostics. The company's reference laboratory is unequalled in the whole field of autoimmune diagnostics. With their quality and standardization, EUROIMMUN products are conquering the leading position in medical diagnostics worldwide. For more information, visit .

