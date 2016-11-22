FrieslandCampina Hong Kong is Crowned the Hong Kong Most Valuable Company 2017, Leader of Integrity

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- is honored to receive the honor to be the of the Year and receive the recognition of Hong Kong and China most reputed brand, presented by Mediazone Group.

FrieslandCampina Hong Kong ("FrieslandCampina HK") was established in Hong Kong in 1938 introducing quaility nutritious dairy products to HK that nourishes the lives of Hong Kong peple. This award is an important milestone for our company's development in Hong Kong in last 78 years, and an significnt recognition to our achievement of leading the dairy and infant formula industry and brining the most trusted and quality nutritious products to Hong Kong.

Mr Harvey Uong, Managing Director of Friesland Campina HK comment to the award, "FrieslandCampina HK is honored to receive the recognition of being one of the Most Valuable Companies in Hong Kong 2017 and we will continue to be steadfast in our commitment to nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages". Backed by over 140 years of dairy expertise from Royal FrieslandCampina originated in the Netherlands, FrieslandCampina HK provides quality nutrition for consumer across all ages from infant and young children, families, working class and elderlies with products range from FRISO® infant and toddler formula, DUTCH LADY® milk beverage, BLACK&WHITE® and LONGEVITY® quality dairy for taste enhancement, to OPTIMEL® adult formula.

"Throughout the years, FrieslandCampina HK has been proud to provide trusted, quality, nutritious dairy products to Hong Kong while upholding integrity in business conduct, and giving back to the communities where we operate", added Harvey.

FrieslandCampina HK believes the introduction of quality food and dairy intake is the first step to develop healthy community. The company is also committed to encouraging HK familes to develop healthy lifestyle through the promotion of the World Milk Day. At the same time, the company brought in BLACK&WHITE Full Cream Evaporated Milk in the 1940s that soon became the signature ingredient of the unique HK-styled milk tea. "We are proud to continue championing healthy active lifestyle in Hong Kong -- celebrating the role that dairy and exercise play in building strong bodies and strong families. Moreover, we are proud to continue celebrating the unique Hong Kong style milk tea making and drinking culture -- not only because it is an uniquely Hong Kong cultural asset, but also because we are proud of how our BLACK&WHITE brand has grown up together with Hong Kong people", said Harvey. This year will be the fourth year we host the Hong Kong Milk Tea Day, and FrieslandCampina HK will continue this effort in the future.

Moving forward, FrieslandCampina HK will continue our mission of Nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages providing nutritious dairy products to the community, and lead the industry to grow with integrity.

For more about FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, please visit the interview on Mediazone, please visit:

Image



Mr Harvey Uong, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong received the honor of the Hong Kong Most Valuable Company, Leader of Integrity from Mr Glenn Rogers, Editor-in-Chief, Mediazone Group.

Company Logo

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited, a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE, LONGEVITY, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau, nourishing the health of local citizens across all ages.

FrieslandCampina HK has developed a wide network in both retail and business channels with our products being available at key chain drug stores, supermarkets and open trade, as well as being the supplier-of-choice to top tier food chains, teashops, restaurants and hotels. Currently, our business covers Hong Kong and Macau.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world's largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 32 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina's products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company's central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with over 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world's largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: .

Image Available:

Natalie Yuen

Senior Manager, Public Affairs and Communications

FrieslandCampina (HK) Limited

Tel: +852 28593720 / 60533950

Email:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3082948



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/22/2016 - 02:00

Language: English

News-ID 508457

Character count: 6289

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease