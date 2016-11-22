Jumio announced as Austrian start-up of the year

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and VIENNA, AUSTRIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- , the leading digital ID verification company, has been awarded the title of Austrian start-up of the year in the prestigious

The awards celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of start-ups and the work they do in driving innovation across Central Europe.

Jumio's award comes on the back of highly impressive results which recently saw the quarter ending Q3 2016, with a 47 percent growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) year-over-year and five of the top Fortune 50 as customers.

Yet it wasn't just these results which caught the attention of the judges; they were also highly impressed with the Jumio ethos.

Jumio has a multicultural and diverse team, attracting experts from around the world to work in an environment where innovation, learning and success is nurtured and celebrated. This corporate atmosphere was a key factor in Jumio's success, not just in the awards, but in 2016 so far.

said: "We are thrilled to receive this award. Jumio is proud of its base in Austria and proud of what we are doing to encourage innovation and new thinking in authentication. This award is for each and every member of our team and recognition of the diverse and talented group of people we have driving our company forward to new successes."

Jumio will now go forward to the finals of the awards held in Ljubljana, Slovenia on the 1st of December 2016 where the overall Central European Start-Up of the year will be announced.

Jumio delivers the next-generation in digital ID verification, enabling businesses to reduce fraud and increase revenue while providing a fast, seamless customer experience. Jumio uses computer vision technology and biometric facial recognition to verify credentials issued by over 200 countries in real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, California, and funded by Centana Growth Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners, Jumio operates globally, with offices in the US and Europe, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation.

For more information, please visit





More information:

http://https://www.jumio.com/



PressRelease by

Jumio Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/22/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 508460

Character count: 3000

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Jumio Corp.

Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and VIENNA, AUSTRIA





Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease