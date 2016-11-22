Advanced Energy® Highlights Thermal Processing Solutions at SPS IPC Drives 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Visit Hall 3, Booth #350, to see AE®'s display of Onyx(TM) industrial pyrometers
and Thyro-Family SCR power controllers, as well as a live demonstration of the
measurement and control technologies in a simulated closed-loop furnace
NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 22, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Energy
Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:AEIS), the world leader in precision power conversion,
will highlight its new Onyx(TM) series of optical temperature pyrometers and
enhanced Thyro-A® SCR power controllers at the annual SPS IPC Drives event in
Nuremburg, November 22-24. The Advanced Energy® (AE®) thermal portfolio
emphasizes high accuracy, repeatability and reliability, and incorporates
Connected Power(TM) technology for Industry 4.0.
The new Onyx pyrometers are ideally suited for a wide variety of industrial
materials, such as steel, non-ferrous metals, graphites, silicon carbon (SiC),
carbon fiber and ceramics. Using the same design principles established over 20
years in pyrometry and optical temperature measurement in some of the world's
most demanding applications, the series offers four industrial models:
* Onyx(TM)-S single-channel optical temperature pyrometer
* Onyx(TM)-S2C two-color ratio optical temperature pyrometer
* Onyx(TM)-MC multi-channel optical fiber pyrometer
* Onyx(TM)-MCE multi-channel optical fiber pyrometer with active emissivity
compensation
The Thyro-Family of SCR power controllers includes an enhanced Thyro-A® model
and a newly engineered Thyro-PX(TM) model with extended features and improved
functionalities. The complete series (Thyro A®, Thyro-AX®, Thyro-PX®, Thyro-S®)
offers options from 8 to 2900 A, up to 690 V, single-, dual-, and three-phase,
with a wide selection of communication interfaces.
"AE customers have long-embraced our temperature measurement and control
technologies to accurately and reliably regulate their specialized processes,"
said Yuval Wasserman, president and CEO of Advanced Energy. "The new Onyx series
and enhanced Thyro-A line have been specifically engineered for today's
industrial processes. They offer high-performance thermal processing solutions
and incorporate smart communications."
The SPS IPC Drives event will take place November 22-24, in Nuremberg, Germany,
at the Nuremburg Convention Center. AE experts will be available at the
company's booth (#3-350) to demonstrate the pyrometers and SCR power controllers
as well as a new Connected Power feature that allows the products to communicate
and share data-integrating the latest in Industry 4.0 automation technologies.
About Advanced Energy
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq:AEIS) is a global leader in innovative power and control
technologies for high-growth, precision power solutions for thin films processes
and industrial applications. Advanced Energy is headquartered in Fort Collins,
Colorado, with dedicated support and service locations around the world.
For more information:
* Advanced Energy website: www.advanced-energy.com
* Advanced Energy optical temperature measurement: http://www.advanced-
energy.com/en/Thermal_Instrumentation_Industrial.html
* Advanced Energy thyristor power control modules: http://www.advanced-
energy.com/en/power_control_modules.html
* Advanced Energy events: www.advanced-energy.com/en/events.html
CONTACT:
Greg Provenzano
Senior Vice President
Sales & Corporate Marketing
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
+1.970.407.6170
