Advanced Energy® Highlights Thermal Processing Solutions at SPS IPC Drives 2016







NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 22, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Energy

Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:AEIS), the world leader in precision power conversion,

will highlight its new Onyx(TM) series of optical temperature pyrometers and

enhanced Thyro-A® SCR power controllers at the annual SPS IPC Drives event in

Nuremburg, November 22-24. The Advanced Energy® (AE®) thermal portfolio

emphasizes high accuracy, repeatability and reliability, and incorporates

Connected Power(TM) technology for Industry 4.0.



The new Onyx pyrometers are ideally suited for a wide variety of industrial

materials, such as steel, non-ferrous metals, graphites, silicon carbon (SiC),

carbon fiber and ceramics. Using the same design principles established over 20

years in pyrometry and optical temperature measurement in some of the world's

most demanding applications, the series offers four industrial models:



* Onyx(TM)-S single-channel optical temperature pyrometer

* Onyx(TM)-S2C two-color ratio optical temperature pyrometer

* Onyx(TM)-MC multi-channel optical fiber pyrometer

* Onyx(TM)-MCE multi-channel optical fiber pyrometer with active emissivity

compensation

The Thyro-Family of SCR power controllers includes an enhanced Thyro-A® model

and a newly engineered Thyro-PX(TM) model with extended features and improved

functionalities. The complete series (Thyro A®, Thyro-AX®, Thyro-PX®, Thyro-S®)

offers options from 8 to 2900 A, up to 690 V, single-, dual-, and three-phase,

with a wide selection of communication interfaces.



"AE customers have long-embraced our temperature measurement and control

technologies to accurately and reliably regulate their specialized processes,"



said Yuval Wasserman, president and CEO of Advanced Energy. "The new Onyx series

and enhanced Thyro-A line have been specifically engineered for today's

industrial processes. They offer high-performance thermal processing solutions

and incorporate smart communications."



The SPS IPC Drives event will take place November 22-24, in Nuremberg, Germany,

at the Nuremburg Convention Center. AE experts will be available at the

company's booth (#3-350) to demonstrate the pyrometers and SCR power controllers

as well as a new Connected Power feature that allows the products to communicate

and share data-integrating the latest in Industry 4.0 automation technologies.



About Advanced Energy



Advanced Energy (Nasdaq:AEIS) is a global leader in innovative power and control

technologies for high-growth, precision power solutions for thin films processes

and industrial applications. Advanced Energy is headquartered in Fort Collins,

Colorado, with dedicated support and service locations around the world.



For more information:



* Advanced Energy website: www.advanced-energy.com

* Advanced Energy optical temperature measurement: http://www.advanced-

energy.com/en/Thermal_Instrumentation_Industrial.html

* Advanced Energy thyristor power control modules: http://www.advanced-

energy.com/en/power_control_modules.html

* Advanced Energy events: www.advanced-energy.com/en/events.html

