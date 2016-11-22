Huhtamaki Capital Markets Day 2016: Growing into the preferred global food packaging brand - next steps

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 22.11.2016 AT 8:00



Huhtamaki Capital Markets Day 2016: Growing into the preferred global food

packaging brand - next steps



Huhtamaki is hosting a Capital Markets Day 2016 in Espoo, Finland today with

presentations starting at 9:45 EET.



During the day Huhtamaki's executive management will review the Group's strategy

of growing into the preferred global food packaging brand and the key steps in

each business segment. In addition, current financial performance as well as

opportunities for future growth and profitability improvement for the Group and

the four business segment are discussed. Updated long-term financial ambitions

for the Group and business segments are also presented.



Updated long-term ambitions



The Group's updated long-term (3-5 years) key financial ambitions are:

* Comparable growth 5+%

* Acquisitive growth 5+%

* EBIT margin 10+%

* Return on investment (ROI) 15+%





The CMD presentations are published on the company website at www.huhtamaki.com

in the Investors section today at 9:45 EET. A video recording of the CEO's and

CFO's presentations will be published on the website on November 23, 2016.



A CMD Briefing will be hosted in London tomorrow, November 23, 2016.



For further information, please contact:

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 10 686 7880

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Manager, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7815





HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Group Communications



Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our

network of 74 manufacturing units and additional 23 sales only offices in

altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth

wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies,

approximately 17,000 employees develop and make packaging that helps great



products reach more people, more easily. In 2015 our net sales totaled EUR 2.7

billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company

Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is

available at www.huhtamaki.com.







