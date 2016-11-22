(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 22.11.2016 AT 8:00
Huhtamaki Capital Markets Day 2016: Growing into the preferred global food
packaging brand - next steps
Huhtamaki is hosting a Capital Markets Day 2016 in Espoo, Finland today with
presentations starting at 9:45 EET.
During the day Huhtamaki's executive management will review the Group's strategy
of growing into the preferred global food packaging brand and the key steps in
each business segment. In addition, current financial performance as well as
opportunities for future growth and profitability improvement for the Group and
the four business segment are discussed. Updated long-term financial ambitions
for the Group and business segments are also presented.
Updated long-term ambitions
The Group's updated long-term (3-5 years) key financial ambitions are:
* Comparable growth 5+%
* Acquisitive growth 5+%
* EBIT margin 10+%
* Return on investment (ROI) 15+%
The CMD presentations are published on the company website at www.huhtamaki.com
in the Investors section today at 9:45 EET. A video recording of the CEO's and
CFO's presentations will be published on the website on November 23, 2016.
A CMD Briefing will be hosted in London tomorrow, November 23, 2016.
For further information, please contact:
Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 10 686 7880
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Manager, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7815
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Group Communications
Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our
network of 74 manufacturing units and additional 23 sales only offices in
altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth
wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies,
approximately 17,000 employees develop and make packaging that helps great
products reach more people, more easily. In 2015 our net sales totaled EUR 2.7
billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company
Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is
available at www.huhtamaki.com.
