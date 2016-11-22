Zodiac Aerospace: Recovery and transformation under way

Zodiac Aerospace: results for the 2015/2016 fiscal year



* The 2015/2016 was marked by high level of cost overruns incurred by Aircraft

Interiors to restore delivery performance to customers ; FY 2015/2016

Current Operating Income decreases by -14.1%, to ?269.6m

* The second phase of the recovery is on track. Owing to the deployment of the

Focus transformation plan, the return to operational performance is targeted

for end 2017

* This will permit the Group to continue its transformation, re-sizing and

cost cutting to remove most of extra costs and production variances, to get

back to historical profitability levels by FY2019/2020

* Zodiac Aerospace targets stable sales and a 10-20% increase in COI in

2016/2017, and a double digit operating income margin in FY2017/2018

* The Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of ?0.32 per share to the

General Meeting of Shareholders on January 19, 2017, with payment in cash or

in cash and shares





Plaisir, November 22, 2016 - The Supervisory Board of Zodiac Aerospace Group met

on November 21, 2016 and approved the financial statements for fiscal year

2015/2016 (September to August). This fiscal year marked progresses in the

recovery plan Zodiac Aerospace is engaged in. The first step consisted and

remains to restore on time and on quality delivery performance to our customers.

This action translated into high operation costs in our aircraft interiors

activities, and weighted on the FY2015/2016 current operating income.

Furthermore, the deployment of the Focus transformation plan within the whole

Group is progressing on track to achieve return to operational performance

within end 2017, i.e. 18 months from the announcement of March 2016.





Olivier Zarrouati, CEO, said « The 2015/2016 fiscal year was the one of return

to the performance of delivery towards our customers. The 2016/2017 fiscal year

will be the one of return in the operational performance thanks to the

deployment of the Focus plan. Zodiac Aerospace leads an in-depth industrial

transformation which will allow a progressive return to the historic financial

performance within three years.»







Sales revenue and Current Operating Income



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In millions euros 2015/2016 2014/2015 Var%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Revenue 5,208.2 4,931.8 +5,6%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Current Operating Income before IFRS3[1] 269.5 314.1 -14.2%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COI before IFRS 3/ Revenue 5.2% 6.4%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Current Operating Income 269.6 313.8 -14.1%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COI/REV 5.2% 6.4%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net income attributable to equity holders of

the parent 108.1 184.8 -41.5%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net income before IFRS3 165.7 199.8 -17.1%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Earnings per share attributable to equity

holders

of the parent company 0.38 0.67 -43.0%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Earnings per share before IFRS3 0.59 0.72 -18.4%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debt-to-equity ratio 0.34 0.43

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debt to EBITDA ratio 2.55 2.90

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

?/$ (Transaction) 1.11 1.26



?/$ (Conversion) 1.11 1.16

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





FY2015/2016 Current Operating Income impacted by Aircraft Interiors activities



Zodiac Aerospace sales were up +5.6% to ? 5,208.2 m in 2015/2016, and up +1.3%

on a like-for-like basis. There was no impact from consolidation scope at Group

level, while the exchange rate impact was a positive +4.3 points on the FY

growth rate. This growth is backed by a still favorable market environment for

commercial aviation (c. 2/3 of Group sales) where traffic is growing above its

long term average, supporting ramp up of new programs and deliveries of legacy

programs as well as cabin retrofit. On the other hand, the growth of sales was

hampered by some delays in regional jets programs and a difficult market for

both helicopters and business jets activities.



Sales revenue for the 2015/2016 fiscal year



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fiscal Fiscal

In millions of year year % Exchange Consolidation Organic

euros change rate scope growth

2015/2016 2014/2015

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Systems

Activities 2,032.9 1,955.2 +4.0% +4.8% -0.1% -0.7%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zodiac

Aerosafety 619.8 634.5 -2.3% +3.6% -2.3% -3.6%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zodiac

Aircraft

Systems 1,413.1 1,320.7 +7.0% +5.3% +1.1% +0.6%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aircraft

Interiors

Activities 3,175.3 2,976.6 +6.7% +4.1% +0.0% +2.6%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zodiac Seats 1,387.9 1,370.2 +1.3% +2.6% +0.0% -1.3%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zodiac Cabin 1,787.4 1,606.4 +11.3% +5.4% +0.0% +5.9%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Group Total 5,208.2 4,931.8 +5.6% +4.3% -0.0% +1.3%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

?/$

(conversion) 1.11 1.16

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------







During the 2015/2016 fiscal year, Zodiac Aerospace continued to give priority to

its customer, restoring on time and on quality deliveries to its customers, to

protect their operations. New significant orders were secured during the last

fiscal year. In September, the Group received a new LOI (Letter of Intent) from

an undisclosed customer for the largest ever Business Class seats order to

Zodiac Aerospace. In April, Air France selected Zodiac Aerospace to supply Seats

(3 class) and IFE for their A330 retrofit. New cabin contracts were awarded by

Airbus, including part of A330 Neo lavatories. The Group also recorded strong

commercial success of RAVE IFEC (In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity)

solution. These commercial successes should give momentum within 18-month given

lead time from orders to deliveries, notably in Seats.



In this context, Current Operating Income before IFRS3, was down -14.2% to ?

269.5m vs. ? 314.1m in 2014/2015, resulting in an operating margin of 5.2% vs.

6.4%, reflecting the high level of extra costs incurred by Aircraft Interiors to

restore delivery performance to our customers. This negative impact was

partially offset by contribution of Aerosystems, especially in the second half.

In the second half, Current Operating Income established to ?189m, strongly

increasing by 135% compared to the first half (?80m). This dissymmetry between

H1 and H2 is expected to repeat in FY2016/2017.



For the FY 2015/2016, foreign exchange rate impact was a positive +?115.4m on

the Current Operating Income evolution, breaking down into a negative ?-12.9m

conversion impact and a positive +?128.3m transaction impact. Consolidation

scope changes have a positive +4.6m impact. The tax credit impact accounted for

in the Current Operating Income was ?25.6m in 2015/2016 vs. ?21,8m in 2014/2015.







Aircraft Interiors sales were up +6.7% to ?3,175.3m and up +2.6% organic. The

foreign exchange had a positive +4.1 points impact on the full-year growth rate.

* The Cabin branch (34.3% of total sales) reported a +11.3% increase in sales

to ? 1,787.4m, breaking down into a +5.4 points forex impact and a +5.9%

organic growth, supported by the ramp-up of new programs (A350XWB, CSeries,

Spaceflex v2).

* Seats branch sales (26.6% of total sales) were up +1.3% to ? 1,387.9 m.

Deducting a +2.6 points forex impact, sales were slightly down -1.3% on a

like for like basis, mainly in H1, due to end of cycle impact of previous

design issues.

The Current Operating Income before IFRS3 of Aircraft Interiors is a ?-77.8m

loss vs. a ? 16.0m gain in 2014/2015, impacted by a still high level of overrun

costs (?98m increase compared to the previous year) and by the ramp up of new

programs at the beginning of their learning curve. Foreign exchange had a

positive ?35.5m on the FY Current Operating Income (conversion impact ? -18.5 m

and transaction ?54.0m).



Aerosystems sales increased by 4.0% to ?2,032.9m on a reported basis, but

slightly decreased of -0.7% on a like-for-like basis. Aerosystems activities

suffered from lower sales to Helicopter, Business jets and Regional jets markets

as well as a weak civilian arresting system market. Its Current Operating Income

increased by 13.3% to ?355.2m, due to positive ?76m forex impact (?+5.8m for

conversion and ?+70.2m for transaction) and a positive ?+4.6m for change in

scope (consolidation of Enviro and divestment of Zodiac Elastomer Systems in

June 2015). The change in organic was a negative ?-38.7m. It was mainly

concentrated in the first half (?35m), and due to strong exposure to business

jet, regional jet and helicopter markets (c.26% of sales) compared to Group

(c.15%), high development costs (e.g. G7000, F5X, E2), learning curve impact of

new programs not yet at maximum rate (A350XWB) and a lack of volume on arresting

systems.



Regarding the former branches, AeroSafety reported a -2.3% decrease of sales to

? 619.8 m (-3.6% organic, +3.6 points forex and -2.3 points scope impact

related to Zodiac Elastomer US (Amfuel), sold in June 2015). Its COI before

IFRS3 was down -2.6% to ? 115.3m breaking down into a ? 13.9m forex impact, a

+?1.4 m scope impact and an organic change of ? -18.4m. Aircraft Systems

reported a +7.0% increase in its sales to ?1,413.1 m (forex +5.3 points ; scope

+1.1 point). Its Current Operating Income before IFRS3 was up +23.0% to ?

239.9m owing to ? 62.0m forex and ?+3.3m scope positive impact while the organic

variation was ? -20.3m.







Groupwide, there was a ?0.1m IFRS 3 accounting impact in 2015/2016 (?-0.3m in

2014/2015). Current Operating Income after IFRS3 results in a -14.1% decrease to

?269.6m.

Non-current items amounted to ?-75.7m vs. ?-21.9 m in 2014/2015 mainly due to

the non cash depreciation of the Contour brand for ?57.5m. The Operating Income

was ?193.9m vs ?291.9m in 2014/2015.

Financial result increased by +45,9%, due to to the increase of the average debt

as well as the increase of the average cost of debt from 1.79% to 2.03%. Tax was

?-39.6m vs -75.7m reflecting the decrease of the Current Operating Income in

particular for our operations in the USA. The lower tax rate ( 26.0% vs. 28.8%

in 2014/2015) is explained by the breakdown of Group's operating income, since

the loss-making Aircraft interiors activities are mainly located in the USA,

generating a tax credit of around 35%. Bottom line, Net Income for FY 2015/2016

established to ?107.9m, and net Income, Group's share to ?108.1m, both down

-41.5%.





Balance sheet remains sound



Cash flow decreased by -16.7% decrease to ? 326.5m vs ? 391.8 m in 2014/2015, in

line with Current Operating income. Total WCR increased to ?1,568m at end of

FY2015/2016 vs. ?1,507m at the end of the previous year. WCR as a percentage of

sales is progressively returning to historical levels. Trade WCR as percentage

of sales shows an improved to 33,2% at end August 2016 vs. 37,4% at end August

2015.

Capital Expenditures are also stable as a percentage of sales (4.0% vs. 4.2% in

2014/2015). Intangible capital expenditures are stable at ?84.8m, while tangible

capex are up +4.6% to ?125.4m. All in all capex increase is limited to +2.6% to

210.2 M?, i.e. 4.0% of sales in 2015/2016 vs. 4.2% in 2014/2015.



Net debt end August 2016 ?1,056.9 vs. ?1,266.7m at end August 2015, taking into

account the ?250m hybrid financing accounted for in shareholder's equity owing

to IAS 32 accounting rule. Gearing was 0.34 vs 0.43 at end August 2015. Adjusted

Net debt to EBITDA banking covenant for our Club Deal financing 2.55 compared to

a maximum ratio of 3.



The change in closing ?/$ rate and ?/£ rate results in a net decrease of ?39

million in balance sheet, of which ?35 million decrease in Shareholder's equity.



Recovery and transformation under way



The Aircraft Interiors and the Group's Current Operating Income were

significantly affected by overrun costs, which increased by ?98m over the

FY2015/2016, to ?390m. Globally speaking, the in-depth industrial transformation

requires heavy moves. The breakdown of these overrun cost still shows excess

costs consisting of Penalties, claims, settlement, and warranties given to the

customers as well as logistics costs (freight). Owing to the progress made in

our operations, these items represent a relatively lower part of the overrun

costs, compared to operational costs. The operational costs consists of

production costs variances (Excess Material usage, supplies & scrapping; Excess

obsolescence reserve & inventory write off; Labor inefficiency) and of excess

overheads (indirect, temps, etc.).



Zodiac Aerospace pursues its recovery path in three steps.



The first step consisted and remains to restore our delivery performance to our

customers. This action generated the need for additional resources to resume on

time, on quality deliveries resulting in high production costs (variances, extra

costs.) with a strong impact on the Group's Current Operating Income. Owing to

this strong action, the target is reached or under way in most of our

activities. This allows to further progress on the second step. As of today, for

our Seats operations, late deliveries are no longer the primary driver of the

overrun costs. In order to support all operations serving new high end B/C

programs ramp-up, assembly capacities have been increased, mainly at Seats UK,

while additional sources for shells have been set in various places. Last, Seat

Shells is now reporting to Seats France and the rightsizing at Santa Maria is

continuing. Regarding Cabin, three production lines for A350 XWB Lavs are in

place, supporting Airbus ramp-up and globally, mature programs replaced by new

platforms at the beginning of their learning curve (A320 SpaceFlex, MRJ, SSP,

CSeries.).



The second step is targeting operational performance. This phase consists of

implementing the Focus transformation plan and deploying the Zodiac Aerospace

Operating System all across the Group to deliver on time, on quality by process.

This second step is progressing on track to achieve return to operational

performance within end 2017, i.e. 18 months from the announcement of March

2016. The Focus plan implementation is currently on track, with the third set of

standards being developed and the second step being implemented all across the

Group.



The third step is addressing operating margin recovery by removing remaining

extra costs and production variances owing to cost cutting and efficiency

actions. This should permit to resume double-digit operating income by

FY2017/2018 and get back to historical profitability levels by FY2019/2020. As

delivery performance is under way with a build-up of capacity and resources, as

well as renegotiation of agenda when possible, the bucket of extra cost

consisting of penalties, claims, settlement and warranties and of extra freight

costs should be addressed by end of FY2016/2017. Operating variances will be

addressed under supervision of the Operations organization, owing to the Focus

plan and to Lean manufacturing, and will be eliminated, in the 2016-2019 period,

depending on the tasks. Overheads will be addressed by end 2017/2018 and will be

supported by cost cutting and efficiency actions which will also help the

streamlining of the structure. These actions already started in the Seat Shells

activity.



Management team in place and committed to execute the transformation



Didier Fontaine has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer as of

October 24(th) 2016, succeeding to Jean-Jacques Jégou, who is currently

supporting the transition. The Board, the Executive Board and Executive

Committee wish to highlight Jean-Jacques Jégou outstanding, sustained and

lifetime contribution to Zodiac Aerospace and its development since he joined

the Group in 1978.



Christophe Bernardini has been appointed to CEO of Zodiac Cabin, following

Yannick Assouad's departure to become CEO of Latécoère. Christophe Bernardini

remains interim CEO of Zodiac Aerospace Services until Dec. 31, 2016, when he

will be succeded by Bruno Delile appointed to CEO of Zodiac Aerospace Services

as of January 1st, 2017. Bruno Delile is Executive Vice President long-haul

operations of Air-France KLM. With over 25 years' experience in the aeronautical

industry, Bruno Delile has held several positions in the field of MRO

(Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) at Air France-KLM.



The Supervisory Board of November 21 decided to appoint M. Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas

to the Executive Board. The Executive Board is composed of Olivier Zarrouati,

chairman, Maurice Pinault and Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas.





Proposed dividend of ?0.32 per share



The Supervisory Board will submit to the vote of shareholders at the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting of January 19, 2017, the payment of a dividend of ?0.32

per share, the same amount as in the previous fiscal year. Shareholders will be

proposed to opt for either a dividend in cash or a mix of 50% cash and 50%

shares.







Outlook: Financial recovery is our focus



Zodiac Aerospace continues to operate in a growing market. Strategic value of

Zodiac Aerospace's business model is supported by the current trends in the

industry. Cabin interiors is a growing business since it is a top priority and

key differentiating factor for airlines. This results in an increased

customization and sophistication of the cabin, which combined to higher safety

requirements translates into a strong barrier to entry, supporting our world-

leadership positioning. Zodiac Aerospace is also a central player for the

connected cabin, owing to its leadership positions on both aircraft interiors

and systems. Digitalization of the cabin is the new frontier for the airline

industry, allowing a better in-service support, connectivity for both airlines

operations and for passengers, and potential sources for data and value added

services for airlines.



The second phase of the recovery is on track. Owing to the deployment of the

Focus transformation plan, the return to operational performance is targeted for

end 2017. This will permit the Group to continue its transformation, re-sizing

and cost cutting to remove most of extra costs and production variances, to get

back to historical profitability levels by FY2019/2020.



For its FY 2016/2017 Zodiac Aerospace targets a stable sales, due to the drag

from the past crisis lead time effect and the helicopter and business jets soft

activity. Current operating Income is expected to show a 10-20% increase, with a

strong dissymmetry between the first and the second half-year. For FY2017/2018,

the Group expect its sales organic growth to progressively get back to

historical levels and to meet a double digit margin for its current operating

income. Mid-double digit operating margin is expected at horizon FY2019/2020.



For 2016/2017, Zodiac Aerospace has completed its hedging portfolio, having

hedged 87% of estimated EUR/USD exposure at 1.1184$/? (spot rate), 79% of

USD/CAD, 80% of USD/GBP, 71% of USD/MXN and 80% of USD/THB exposure.











NB : This revenues publication will be commented on an analysts & press

conference call on November, 22(th), 2016 at 8:30pm CET and broadcasted via our

website www.zodiaaerospace.com. A replay will also be available on the Group

website as well as the presentation slideshow and press release.









About Zodiac Aerospace

Zodiac Aerospace is a world leader in aerospace equipment and systems for

commercial, regional and business aircrafts and for helicopters and spacecrafts.

It develops and manufactures state-of-the-art solutions to improve comfort and

facilities on board aircrafts and high-technology systems to increase aircraft

performance and flight safety. Zodiac Aerospace has 35,000 employees worldwide

and generated revenue of ?5.2bn in 2015/2016. www.zodiacaerospace.com





U APPENDICES



Consolidated revenue by quarter







-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In millions of 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter

euros 2015/2016 2015/2016 2015/2016 2015/2016

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Systems 479.1 491.5 515.1 547.2



Zodiac

AeroSafety 144.5 149.1 149.2 177.0



Zodiac

Aircraft Systems 334.6 342.4 365.9 370.2



Aircraft

Interiors 758.9 759.6 837.6 819.2



Zodiac Seats 320.8 320.8 385.7 360.6



Zodiac Cabin 438.1 438.8 451.9 458.6



Group Total 1,238.0 1,251.1 1,352.7 1,366.4

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

?/$ conversion 1.11 1.09 1.13 1.12

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------







-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In millions of 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter

euros 2014/2015 2014/2015 2014/2015 2014/2015

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Systems 448.3 467.5 508.7 530.7



Zodiac

AeroSafety 144.4 151.6 168.1 170.4



Zodiac

Aircraft Systems 303.9 315.9 340.6 360.3



Aircraft

Interiors 689.1 719.2 795.2 773.1



Zodiac Seats 290.8 331.4 380.6 367.4



Zodiac Cabin 398.3 387.8 414.6 405.7



Group Total 1,137.4 1,186.7 1,303.9 1,303.8

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

?/$ conversion 1.27 1.18 1.09 1.11

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



VARIATIONS

(Trimestre par rapport au trimestre de l'année précédente)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Based on reported data Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

----------------------------------------------------------------

Systems +6.9% +5.1% +1.3% +3.1%



Zodiac AeroSafety +0.1% -1.7% -11.2% +3.9%



Zodiac Aircraft Systems +10.1% +8.4% +7.4% +2.8%



Aircraft Interiors +10.1% +5.6% +5.3% +6.0%



Zodiac Seats +10.3% -3.2% +1.3% -1.9%



Zodiac Cabin +10.0% +13.1% +9.0% +13.1%

----------------------------------------------------------------

Group Total +8.8% +5.4% +3.7% +4.8%

----------------------------------------------------------------

Aerospace activities * +9.1% +5.7% +4.2% +5.1%

----------------------------------------------------------------







-------------------------------------------------------------

Based on organic revenue Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

-------------------------------------------------------------

Systems -3.8% -1.7% +0.9% +1.4%



Zodiac AeroSafety -7.9% -3.7% -7.7% +4.3%



Zodiac Aircraft Systems -1.9% -0.8% +4.9% +0.1%



Aircraft Interiors -1.8% -0.4% +6.6% +5.7%



Zodiac Seats -0.4% -7.6% +3.2% -0.6%



Zodiac Cabin -2.8% +6.0% +9.9% +11.4%

-------------------------------------------------------------

Group Total -2.6% -0.9% +4.4% +3.9%

-------------------------------------------------------------

Aerospace activities * -2.5% -0.7% +4.9% +4.2%

-------------------------------------------------------------



*Hors activités Trains et Airbags







Cumulative consolidated revenue







-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In millions of 1st quarter 1st half 9 months Full year

euros 2015/2016 2015/2016 2015/2016 2015/2016

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Systems 479.1 970.6 1,485.7 2,032.9



Zodiac

AeroSafety 144.5 293.6 442.8 619.8



Zodiac Aircraft

Systems 334.6 677.0 1,042.9 1,413.1



Aircraft

Interiors 758.9 1,518.5 2,356.1 3,175.3



Zodiac Seats 320.8 641.6 1,027.3 1,387.9



Zodiac Cabin 438.1 876.9 1,328.8 1,787.4



Group Total 1,238.0 2,489.1 3,841.8 5,208.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

?/$ conversion 1.11 1.10 1.11 1.11



?/$ transaction 1.12 1.11 1.11 1.11

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------







-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In millions of 1st quarter 1st half 9 months Full year

euros 2014/2015 2014/2015 2014/2015 2014/2015

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Systems 448.3 915.8 1,424.4 1,955.2



Zodiac

AeroSafety 144.4 296.0 464.1 634.5



Zodiac Aircraft

Systems 303.9 619.8 960.3 1,320.7



Aircraft

Interiors 689.1 1,408.3 2,203.6 2,976.6



Zodiac Seats 290.8 622.2 1,002.8 1,370.2



Zodiac Cabin 398.3 786.1 1,200.8 1,606.4



Group Total 1,137.4 2,324.1 3,628.0 4,931.8

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

?/$ conversion 1.27 1.22 1.18 1.16



?/$ transaction 1.28 1.25 1.22 1.21

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



VARIATIONS

(Cumul en fin de période par rapport à la même période de l'année précédente)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Based on reported data 1st quarter 1st half 9 months Full year

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Systems +6.9% +6.0% +4.3% +4.0%



Zodiac AeroSafety +0.1% -0.8% -4.6% -2.3%



Zodiac Aircraft Systems +10.1% +9.2% +8.6% +7.0%



Aircraft Interiors +10.1% +7.8% +6.9% +6.7%



Zodiac Seats +10.3% +3.1% +2.4% +1.3%



Zodiac Cabin +10.0% +11.5% +10.7% +11.3%

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Group Total +8.8% +7.1% +5.9% +5.6%

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aerospace activities * +9.1% +7.4% +6.2% +5.9%

----------------------------------------------------------------------------





----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Based on organic revenue 1st quarter 1st half 9 months Full year

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Systems -3.8% -2.8% -1.5% -0.7%



Zodiac AeroSafety -7.9% -5.8% -6.5% -3.6%



Zodiac Aircraft Systems -1.9% -1.4% +0.8% +0.6%



Aircraft Interiors -1.8% -1.1% +1.6% +2.6%



Zodiac Seats -0.4% -4.2% -1.5% -1.3%



Zodiac Cabin -2.8% +1.4% +4.1% +5.9%

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Group Total -2.6% -1.7% +0.4% +1.3%

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aerospace activities * -2.5% -1.6% +0.6% +1.5%

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Hors activités Trains et Airbags







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Condensed balance sheet |

| | |

|In millions | |

|euros 8/31/2016 8/31/2015 | 8/31/2016 8/31/2015 |

| | |

| |Equity |

| | |

|Goodwill 1,994.7 2,023.4 |Capital 3,109.5 2,819.2 |

| | |

|Intangible | |

|assets 653.6 698.1 |Income 108.1 184.8 |

| | |

|Property, plant | |

|& equipment 493.0 464.0 |Net Equity 3,217.6 3,004.0 |

| | |

|Other, including |Prov. and |

|deferred taxes 44.5 44.2 |deferred taxes 300.6 286.0 |

| | |

| |Financial |

| |liabilities 984.7 831.6 |

| | |

|Non-current |Non-current |

|assets 3,185.7 3,229.7 |liabilities 1,285.3 1,117.6 |

| | |

| |Prov. Risks & |

| |Contingencies 165.4 171.0 |

| | |

| |Financial |

|Inventories 1,360.1 1,340.7 |liabilities 361.3 620.6 |

| | |

|Trade | |

|receivables 1,046.5 1,011.0 |Accounts payables 542.1 432.8 |

| | |

|Other 210.3 171.4 |Employees 228.7 218.6 |

| | |

|Cash and cash | |

|equivalents 268.8 163.6 |Other 271.8 352.5 |

| | |

| |Current |

|Current assets 2,885.7 2,686.7 |liabilities 1,569.3 1,795.5 |

| | |

|Assets held for 0.7 0.7 | |

|sale | |

| | |

|Total assets 6,072.1 5,917.1 |Total liabilities 6,072.1 5,917.1 |

+--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+











+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Cash flow statement |

| |

|In millions d'euros 2015/2016 2014/2015 |

| |

|OPERATING ACTIVITIES |

| |

|Cash flow from operations 326.5 391.8 |

| |

|Change in WCR -68.5 -238.0 |

| |

|Cash flow generated from continuing operations 258.0 153.9 |

| |

|INVESTMENT OPERATIONS |

| |

|Acquisition of intangible fixed assets -84.8 -85.0 |

| |

|Acquisition of tangible fixed assets and other -120.3 -105.5 |

| |

|Changes to the scope of consolidation 0.5 -95.0 |

| |

|Cash flow from investments in continuing operations -204.6 -285.6 |

| |

|FINANCING OPERATIONS |

| |

|Change in financial debt -115.3 194.9 |

| |

|Hybrid loan 248.0 |

| |

|Increase in equity 5.8 -1.9 |

| |

|Treasury stock 1.1 8.8 |

| |

|Dividends -88.5 -88.1 |

| |

|Cash flow from the financing of continuing operations 51.2 113.7 |

| |

|Currency translation adjustments, beginning of period -8.2 15.1 |

| |

|Change in cash position 96.4 -2.9 |

+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+













+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Current Operating Income |

+-------------------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+

| In millions d'euros | FY 2015/2016 | FY 2014/2015 | Var % |

+-------------------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+

| Aerosafety | 115.3 | 118.3 | -2.6% |

| | | | |

| Aircraft Systems | 240.0 | 194.7 | +23,3% |

| | | | |

| Aircraft Interiors Activities | -77.8 | 16.0 | -586.2% |

| | | | |

| Holding | -7.9 | -15.3 | -48.6% |

| | | | |

| Group Total | 269.6 | 313.8 | -14.1% |

+-------------------------------+--------------+--------------+-------------+







+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

| Income Statement |2015/2016|2014/2015|Var % |

| | | | |

|Revenue |5,208.2 |4,931.8 | +5,6%|

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

| Depreciation charge | 138.7 | 117.4 | |

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

| Charges to provisions | 86.0 | 95.8 | |

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

|Current operating income | 269.6 | 313.8 |-14.1%|

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

| | | | |

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

|Non-current operating income | -75.7 | -21.9 | |

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

|Operating income | 193.9 | 291.9 |-33.6%|

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

|Cost of net debt | -39.3 | -27.0 |+45,9%|

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

|Other financial income and expenses | -2.4 | -2.0 | |

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

|Income taxes | -39.6 | -75.7 |-47.7%|

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

|Results of companies accounted for using the equity| | | |

|method | -4.7 | -2.7 | |

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

|Résultat net des activités poursuivies | 107.9 | 184.5 |-41.5%|

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

|Résultat net des activités en cours de cession | - | - | |

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

|Net income | 107.9 | 184.5 |-41.5%|

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

|Net income attributable to Non Group shareholders | -0.2 | -0.2 | |

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+

|Net income attributable to Group shareholders | 108.1 | 184.8 |-41.5%|

+---------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+------+











The audit of fiscal year statements is currently being finalized.



The report on the fiscal year financial information will be issued following

completion of the review of the appendices to the fiscal year financial

statements.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] IFRS3 impact on COI: ?+0.1m in 2015/2016 vs. ?-0.3m in 2014/2015



FY16 results :

http://hugin.info/143758/R/2058433/771451.pdf







Date: 11/22/2016

