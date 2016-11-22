Medigene appoints Dr. Thomas Taapken as Chief Financial Officer

Medigene AG

Medigene appoints Dr. Thomas Taapken as Chief Financial Officer

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dr. Taapken contributes significant public company leadership experience,

financing and strategic transaction expertise



Martinsried/Munich, Germany, 22 November 2016. Medigene AG (MDG1, Frankfurt,

Prime Standard), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focusing on the

development of T-cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today

announced that its Supervisory Board has appointed Dr. Thomas Taapken as Chief

Financial Officer (CFO) as of 1 January 2017. As a member of Executive

Management working at the Munich headquarters of Medigene, Dr. Taapken will

assume the CFO responsibilities which were temporarily taken over by the

Company's Chief Operating Officer (COO). Additional administrational tasks taken

over from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will also be of part his duties.



Most recently, Dr. Taapken spent more than five years at Epigenomics AG,

initially as CFO and subsequently, from October 2012, as its CEO/CFO. He led the

company's efforts in gaining regulatory approval for the first blood-based

molecular diagnostic cancer screening test by the FDA and oversaw its subsequent

introduction into the US market. Before his time at Epigenomics, Dr. Taapken

served as CFO at Biotie Therapies Corp. (now Acorda Therapeutics) and its

predecessor companies for six years. His extensive international experience in

the life sciences industry also includes over seven years as a venture capital

investor at DVC Deutsche Venture Capital and San Francisco-based US venture

capital firm Burrill & Company. Prior to that, he worked several years at Sanofi

(originally Hoechst AG) in the United States and Germany, managing corporate



venture capital activities, as well as in the areas of corporate & business

development and research. Throughout his career, Dr. Taapken has been involved

in numerous transactions spanning acquisitions, mergers and divestitures and

helped to raise over EUR 100 m through private and public offerings for those

companies where he served in executive positions.



Prof. Horst Domdey, Chairman of Medigene's Supervisory Board, said: "With

Thomas' appointment, we have found the ideal CFO to bring Medigene to the next

level of development based on the Company's continued progress. He provides

exactly the right skill set and industry experience that we were looking for

over the past months He has an outstanding track record of achievements in his

previous positions and the Supervisory Board believes he will be a great team

contributor and driving force in the Company's Management Team."



On his appointment as CFO of Medigene, Thomas Taapken commented: "I have been

impressed with Medigene's transformation into a very innovative immuno-oncology

company in recent years, which is aiming to further increase its footprint in

this very exciting area of our industry. I very much look forward to

contributing to its success during the important next phase of Medigene's

corporate development and to work closely and collaboratively with Medigene's

outstanding leadership team."



Prof. Dolores Schendel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Medigene, added: "On

behalf of the Management Team I welcome Thomas as our new CFO. We share the same

vision of developing Medigene into a success story in the cancer immunotherapy

field and the addition of Thomas' transactional and financing experience will be

instrumental in the continued development of the Company. I look forward to

working closely with him to forge a successful future for Medigene."



Medigene AG is a publicly listed (Frankfurt: MDG1, prime standard) biotechnology

company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The Company develops

highly innovative, complementary treatment platforms to target various forms and

stages of cancer with drug candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development.

Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T-cell-based

immunotherapies.



More information is available at www.medigene.de



This press release contains certain statements relating to the future. They

represent the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual

results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking

statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-

looking statements Medigene is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This

trademark may be held or licensed for specific countries.





Contact Medigene

Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer

Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01

Email: investor(at)medigene.com



http://www.medigene.com



Medigene AG

