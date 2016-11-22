Medigene appoints Dr. Thomas Taapken as Chief Financial Officer

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Dr. Taapken contributes significant public company leadership experience,
financing and strategic transaction expertise
Martinsried/Munich, Germany, 22 November 2016. Medigene AG (MDG1, Frankfurt,
Prime Standard), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focusing on the
development of T-cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today
announced that its Supervisory Board has appointed Dr. Thomas Taapken as Chief
Financial Officer (CFO) as of 1 January 2017. As a member of Executive
Management working at the Munich headquarters of Medigene, Dr. Taapken will
assume the CFO responsibilities which were temporarily taken over by the
Company's Chief Operating Officer (COO). Additional administrational tasks taken
over from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will also be of part his duties.
Most recently, Dr. Taapken spent more than five years at Epigenomics AG,
initially as CFO and subsequently, from October 2012, as its CEO/CFO. He led the
company's efforts in gaining regulatory approval for the first blood-based
molecular diagnostic cancer screening test by the FDA and oversaw its subsequent
introduction into the US market. Before his time at Epigenomics, Dr. Taapken
served as CFO at Biotie Therapies Corp. (now Acorda Therapeutics) and its
predecessor companies for six years. His extensive international experience in
the life sciences industry also includes over seven years as a venture capital
investor at DVC Deutsche Venture Capital and San Francisco-based US venture
capital firm Burrill & Company. Prior to that, he worked several years at Sanofi
(originally Hoechst AG) in the United States and Germany, managing corporate
venture capital activities, as well as in the areas of corporate & business
development and research. Throughout his career, Dr. Taapken has been involved
in numerous transactions spanning acquisitions, mergers and divestitures and
helped to raise over EUR 100 m through private and public offerings for those
companies where he served in executive positions.
Prof. Horst Domdey, Chairman of Medigene's Supervisory Board, said: "With
Thomas' appointment, we have found the ideal CFO to bring Medigene to the next
level of development based on the Company's continued progress. He provides
exactly the right skill set and industry experience that we were looking for
over the past months He has an outstanding track record of achievements in his
previous positions and the Supervisory Board believes he will be a great team
contributor and driving force in the Company's Management Team."
On his appointment as CFO of Medigene, Thomas Taapken commented: "I have been
impressed with Medigene's transformation into a very innovative immuno-oncology
company in recent years, which is aiming to further increase its footprint in
this very exciting area of our industry. I very much look forward to
contributing to its success during the important next phase of Medigene's
corporate development and to work closely and collaboratively with Medigene's
outstanding leadership team."
Prof. Dolores Schendel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Medigene, added: "On
behalf of the Management Team I welcome Thomas as our new CFO. We share the same
vision of developing Medigene into a success story in the cancer immunotherapy
field and the addition of Thomas' transactional and financing experience will be
instrumental in the continued development of the Company. I look forward to
working closely with him to forge a successful future for Medigene."
***
Medigene AG is a publicly listed (Frankfurt: MDG1, prime standard) biotechnology
company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The Company develops
highly innovative, complementary treatment platforms to target various forms and
stages of cancer with drug candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development.
Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T-cell-based
immunotherapies.
More information is available at www.medigene.de
This press release contains certain statements relating to the future. They
represent the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual
results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking
statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-
looking statements Medigene is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This
trademark may be held or licensed for specific countries.
