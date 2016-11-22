Meyer Burger apprentice wins gold at the IndustrySkills Swiss Championship 2016

(PresseBox) - The IndustrySkills 2016 in Basel was a major success for Meyer Burger with Fabien Gyger, an apprentice in automation mechanics, winning a gold medal and ensuring his spot at the WorldSkills 2017 in Abu Dhabi.

The best young industrial talent in the MEM sector (machine, electronics and metal industries) competed for top medals in six disciplines at the IndustrySkills 2016 in Basel last week from November 15th - 18th, 2016. The IndustrySkills competition, a joint collaboration by the Swissmechanic and the Swissmem organizations, is an important platform for promoting talent and the innovative capability of Swiss industry.

The four apprentices from Meyer Burger who successfully qualified for the competition in the professions of automation mechanics and design engineering are Fabien Gyger (automation mechanics), Tim Locher (automation mechanics), Lars Stalder (design engineering) and Adrian Müller (design engineering). They are all working towards their Swiss Certification of Competency (EFZ) in their respective professions.

The Swiss champion was announced at the public awards ceremony on Friday, November 18th. The duo including Fabien Gyger won the gold medal in the category automation mechanics which secured his ticket to the WorldSkills competition in Abu Dhabi in autumn 2017. Lars Stalder won the silver medal in the category design engineering.

Meyer Burger is very proud of its apprentices and congratulates them all on their outstanding success!

