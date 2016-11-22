Cell MedX Corp. Appoints Gregory Pek to the Advisory Board and as a Distributor



Las Vegas, Nevada, November 21, 2016, Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC), Cell MedX Corp. (Cell MedX or the Company), a development stage bio-tech company focused on the commercialization and development of microcurrent therapeutic devices that promote general wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to, diabetes, Parkinsons disease, high blood pressure, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gregory Pek to the Companys advisory board and as a distributor for Hong Kong and the Philippines.



Gregory Pek is a Canadian who has lived in Asia for some 22 years. Mr. Peks career began in accounting, which led to him becoming an entrepreneur more than 30 years ago. Mr. Pek has been the founder and CEO of various public companies either listed on the U.S. or Canadian markets as well as a Deputy Managing Director of two companies listed in Hong Kong. Along with his extensive experience with early stage development companies, Mr. Pek, has a wide range of experience in distribution, logistics and financial services.



Mr. Pek, under the supervision of a physician, commenced his own observational trials of the eBalance device in Manila, Philippines. Due to the positive response and testimonials of over 25 subjects, Mr. Pek has been devoting the majority of his time to this project.



Mr. Pek will assist the Company in a wide range of functions including, but not limited to; input into the structure of the observational clinical studies and developing marketing strategies in Asia, overall business strategy, and financing.



Mr. Pek commented that, It is incredibly exciting to be a part of Cell MedXs project, and witness its technology along with hearing the beneficial results attested to by those involved in the observational studies



Mr. McEnulty, the Companys CEO, stated, We are excited to welcome Greg Pek to our advisory board. He is a proven entrepreneur with a detailed understanding of business in Asia. Mr. Pek has, very quickly, established himself as a major source of invaluable information for our current project and further development of our eBalance technology.







Cell MedX Corp. is an early development stage bio-tech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products that promote general wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to, diabetes, Parkinsons disease, high blood pressure. For more information about the Company and its technology please visit our website at: www.cellmedx.com, for the Company's weekly newsletter, please go to www.cellmedx.com/media/newsletters/



This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "anticipates", "believes", "could", and other similar words. All statements addressing product performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Because the statements are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Company's Quarterly, Annual and Current Reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove correct, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Company's forward-looking statements. In particular, the Companys eBalance technology is still in development. The Company does not currently have any commercially marketable products based on the eBalance Technology, and there is no assurance that the Company will be successful in its development efforts. Except as required by law, Cell MedX Corp. disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that Cell MedX Corp. files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.



