NewVoiceMedia recognised among 50 hottest UK tech 'scale-ups'

NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of inside sales and contact centre technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, has been selected to join 'Silicon Valley Comes to the UK' (SVC2UK), a tech group of the country's 50 fastest growing businesses, boasting average growth of 47 percent over the past year.

The announcement comes as new figures from show the extent of tech startups' contribution to the economy over the last decade. Since 2006, there has been a 17 percent rise in the number of jobs created in the sector, compared with seven percent across all sectors. In London alone that growth stands at 77 percent.

SVC2UK is a not-for-profit volunteer-led series of events that bring together investors, successful serial entrepreneurs, students and alumni to support the ecosystem for entrepreneurs in the UK. The programme was founded ten years ago by Ellen Levy (investor, advisor and tech company exec), Reid Hoffman (founder of LinkedIn) and Sherry Coutu CBE (serial entrepreneur and angel investor).

Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia comments, "To be selected to be part of this initiative is a fantastic achievement and a great privilege. 2016 has been another year of impressive growth for NewVoiceMedia as we continue to drive innovation that is revolutionising the contact centre industry and further increase international adoption of our technology".

"With our unrivalled mix of investors, talent and creativity it is hardly surprising that tech businesses and entrepreneurs are clamouring to be part of London's tech story. These latest figures underline that London is the best place to invest in tech and how important this sector is as a driver for the UK economy", said the deputy mayor for business Rajesh Agrawal.

NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld solution is a multi-tenant intelligent communications platform that enables sales and service reps to have more successful conversations with their customers. Core contact centre functionality such as omni-channel contact routing, self-service IVR, automated outbound dialling, screen pops and instantaneous CRM updates are provided with proven 99.999% platform availability.

For the full list, visit For more information about NewVoiceMedia, visit .

NewVoiceMedia powers customer connections that transform businesses globally. The leading vendor's award-winning cloud customer contact platform revolutionises the way organisations connect with their customers worldwide, enabling them to deliver a personalised and unique customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 600+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society.

