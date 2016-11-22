RewardStream Introduces Referral Marketing Solution for Double Your Dating

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- RewardStream Solutions Inc., ("RewardStream" or the "Company"), (TSX VENTURE: REW)(FRANKFURT: JL4L) (WKN Number A2APX1) a world leader in referral marketing solutions for telecommunications, financial services and e-commerce providers announces the launch of the Refer a Friend program for Double Your Dating, a world leader in online education and information products for the dating market.

"Double Your Dating is a powerful and unique service that has delivered online dating education and support for over 10 years," said Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. "We are very pleased to be working with the Double Your Dating team to leverage the power of referrals to increase the reach of their online educational tools. Dating is a very personal experience, and we strongly believe that referrals will be a powerful way for satisfied customers to share their success with close friends seeking similar solutions."

Double Your Dating delivers a variety of educational products through their online shopping platform. The RewardStream Spark referral marketing platform integrates with their online shopping checkout process to provide a seamless handoff between successful referral and Double Your Dating's marketing automation system. Spark automates the process of making a referral, providing Double Your Dating customers with many options to recommend their products and service, and rewards customers when their friends shop at Double Your Dating.

"As world leaders in online dating education, we are excited to help our happy customers share our products with their friends and colleagues," said David DeAngelo, Founder of Double Your Dating. "We are eager to use the power of referrals to reach more customers and continue our mission to make dating easier and more fun."

RewardStream allows online consumers to easily refer their friends to online stores to browse merchandise and shop. Advocates and their friends can be rewarded for their referrals and all activity is tracked in RewardStream's high-volume and scalable referral platform. RewardStream offers the largest number of referral options with support for email, Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, text message, WhatsApp, face to face and many other social channels.

About Double Your Dating

Double Your Dating helps men have more success with women and dating. Since 2001, David DeAngelo has helped over 10 million men improve their success with women. His programs teach men how to overcome their fear of rejection, successfully meet and attract women, and become the kind of man who can be in a successful relationship with a high quality, beautiful woman. He is the defacto leader for dating advice for men on the Internet.

About RewardStream Solutions Inc.

RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders - customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all of our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client's referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Envision Financial, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see ). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

