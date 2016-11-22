Naturally Splendid Reports Over $6.3 Million in 2016 YTD Revenue



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 21, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (Naturally Splendid) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.



Naturally Splendid recorded $1,235,580 in revenue during the third quarter of 2016 (2016 YTD: $6,333,460). This represents a significant increase in revenue compared to the third quarter of 2015, which amounted to $200,571 (2015 YTD: $310,523). The significant increase in top line revenue was mainly due to bulk sales of hemp products to Korea and POS BPC commencing operations in the second quarter of 2016.



Naturally Splendid previously announced it received purchase orders totalling $9.2 million for fiscal 2016 (see news release dated July 21, 2016) and recorded sales of $7.26 million for fiscal 2016 (see news release dated July 25, 2016). Naturally Splendid was unable to fulfill the purchase orders and realize these sales in the third quarter due to production bottlenecks by the third party processor as well as working capital constraints. However, the third party processor has now resolved the production challenges and is consistently reaching targeted outputs of finished product. CEO, Mr. Craig Goodwin reports, It was a frustrating quarter to say the least since the Company had secured the significant purchase orders along with the necessary inputs. In fact, the third party processor is prepared to further increase production to match demand as Naturally Splendid secures new purchase orders.



Gross profit for the third quarter of 2016 amounted to $375,483 or 30% of sales (2016 YTD: $2,052,219 - 32%) and net loss was $637,830 (2016 YTD: $210,460). These amounts also represent significant improvements over the 2015 third quarter gross profit of $38,758 - 19% of sales (2015 YTD: $10,072 - 3%) and net loss of $891,033 (2015 YTD: $3,096,805).



Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin states, "Weve experienced significant growth in gross revenue in 2016, though bulk sales slowed in the third quarter. With completion of the Companys final tranche of the private placement, we received an additional $3.2 million, and that now gives us the working capital to support increased sales and address the production bottlenecks we have been experiencing. With exports, processing and our retail lines all performing well and sufficient financial resources to support growth, we can now add additional resources to the promising HempOmega® and cannabinoid markets.



Naturally Splendids unaudited condensed financial statements and managements discussion and analysis have been filed on Naturally Splendids profile on the SEDAR website.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a multifaceted biotechnology company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.



Naturally Splendid currently has six innovative divisions: (1) Natera® brand of retail hemp superfood products currently distributed throughout North America and Asia; (2) Chi Hemp Industries Incorporated (Chii) is selling natural and organic hemp products through e-commerce (3) PawsitiveFX® brand of pet care products; (4) Simpli Plant-Based Ingredients Division of plant-derived bulk ingredients including patent-pending HempOmega®; (5) The 12,000-square-foot POS / BPC Facility - which is managed for Naturally Splendid by POS Bio-Sciences - is positioned to offer commercial-scale custom processing solutions for biological materials, such as functional foods and natural health ingredients to a wide range of clients (6) hemp-based cannabinoid nutraceuticals. The Company's advanced technologies, industry expertise, and strategic partners allow for the creation of customized solutions with a consistent focus on quality and sustainability.



For more information e-mail info(at)naturallysplendid.com or call 604-673-9573

On Behalf of the Board of DirectorsJ. Craig GoodwinCEO, Director



Contact InformationNaturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. #108-19100 Airport Way,Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 0E2 Office: (604) 465-0548Fax: (604) 465-1128 E-mail: info(at)naturallysplendid.comWebsite: www.naturallysplendid.com



Naturally Splendid Enterprises, Ltd.

Suite 605-1166 Alberni Street

Vancouver, B.C, V6E 3Z3

Tel: 604-570-0902

Email: info(at)naturallysplendid.com

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com







Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, the Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.











Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

