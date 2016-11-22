Huawei Awards DHL for Excellence in Logistics Services and Warehouse Management

Huawei names DHL as Excellent Core Partner again for multi-faceted logistics services; DHL Supply Chain recognized as role model for key role in streamlining Huawei's warehouse and inventory management systems in China

(firmenpresse) - SHENZHEN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Huawei Technologies, a leading global information and communications technology solutions provider, has named , the world's leading logistics provider, as one of its top partners and a supply chain role model at its annual Core Partner Convention and Logistics Core Partner Convention respectively. Recognized for nine consecutive years, DHL was awarded the Excellent Core Partner award, as well as a newly created Warehouse Service Benchmark Supplier award for best-practice warehouse management by the telecommunications company this year.

The partnership has seen DHL support Huawei with express, forwarding, and supply chain management services all around the world, delivering everything from Huawei's smartphones to its highly sensitive wireless and mobile transmission infrastructure.

"DHL provides a range of mission-critical logistics and warehouse services for our operations globally," said Yin Xuquan, Executive Member, Supervisory Board and Vice President, Procurement Qualification Management Department, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. "These services enable us to maintain high levels of speed, reliability, and quality control in our manufacturing and logistics processes, allowing us to stay competitive in time-sensitive mobile device and infrastructure markets around the world. Their expertise and world-class service portfolio have helped transform our end-to-end logistics operations, and we continue to look to them as a logistics partner of choice for future growth."

DHL is supporting Huawei with a range of forwarding services including multimodal rail services that transport finished products from China to Europe; and delivery of raw materials to Huawei's Europe Supply Center for local manufacturing and production. The multimodal rail services have helped Huawei achieve an optimal balance of speed and cost-effectiveness compared to ocean and air freight solutions, ensuring greater flexibility in meeting even the most urgent customer demands.

"It's a privilege to be repeatedly named one of Huawei's Excellent Core Partners," said Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. "Huawei and DHL share the same belief that customer-centric innovation is essential to effectively connect people, whether through logistics services or world-class telecommunications equipment. We continue to collaborate with Huawei on a range of new logistics solutions, and look forward to further strengthening a partnership that has proven immensely beneficial and enduring for both our organizations."

DHL Supply Chain has introduced a range of warehouse and supply chain improvements to Huawei's central operations in China, including expanding the main warehouse; reducing quarantined inventory; and managing warehouse migrations. Doing so has helped Huawei minimize its inventory levels, streamline its order fulfillment process, and introduce new value-added services like reverse logistics that further improve its customers' experience.

"Huawei relies on constant renewal and optimization of its supply chain in order to compete and grow," said Yin Zou, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Greater China. "We sought to bring our best capabilities to our partnership with Huawei, including AEO Enterprise certification from China Customs, so that daily order fulfillment remains consistent even as operations scale up to new facilities. It is an honor to be recognized as a supply chain role model by Huawei's rigorous standards, and we aim to bring even more value to their business in the years to come."

Image



Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific receiving the Excellent Core Partner Award from Yin Xuquan, Executive Member, Supervisory Board and Vice President, Procurement Qualification Management Department, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd



Yin Zou, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Greater China receiving the Warehouse Service Benchmark Supplier Award from Zhao Jinsong, Global Logistics Director, Huawei

Company Logo

The logistics company for the world

is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 340,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world."

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 59 billion euros in 2015.

Image Available:

Image Available:

DHL Asia Pacific & EEMEA

Corporate Communications and Responsibility

Belinda Tan

Tel: +65 6771 3332

Fax: +65 6771 3322

Email:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3083552



PressRelease by

DHL

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/22/2016 - 09:40

Language: English

News-ID 508485

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DHL

Stadt: SHENZHEN, CHINA





Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease