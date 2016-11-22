The New Economy names its 2016 Award Winners

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- We are in the midst of a technological revolution in all spheres of existence - from finance to healthcare, energy and agriculture. Significantly, this evolution is helping to drive economic recovery around the globe, and provide a much-needed impetus to the slow pace of growth seen in recent years, particularly among emerging economies.

Innovation has thus helped to create new jobs, enhance productivity and increase efficiency across multiple sectors, thereby filling in the gap presented by increasingly complex regulatory frameworks and falling demand for commodities. This year, we have seen growing prosperity in both developed and developing economies, which in turn, has charged them all to push forward with further technological change.

2016 has been an exciting year with a number of technological advances made, ranging from progress in drug therapies to potentially reverse Alzheimer's disease, to a new type of waste management that is better for the environment, while also being far more cost effective.

In recognition of the companies and individuals that are leading change in their respective fields and genuinely making a difference to the world through their development and implementation of new technology, The New Economy presents them with its world-renowned annual awards.

For a look at the winners of this year's awards, pick up the latest issue of The New Economy, available in print, on mobile and online now.

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, enjoying a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of the most prominent and senior decision-makers around the world, as well as comprehensive airport, hotel and conference site distribution.

Contacts:

World Finance



Elizabeth Matsangou

Editorial Department

+44 (0)20 7553 4162





More information:

http://www.theneweconomy.com/



PressRelease by

The New Economy

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/22/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 508486

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The New Economy

Stadt: LONDON, ENGLAND





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease