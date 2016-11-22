Drilling Progress At Pastos Grandes

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ML)(OTCQB: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") reports on progress with the Phase I lithium brine drilling program at its Pastos Grandes Project in Salta, Argentina. The first drill hole of the current drilling program was successfully completed on time and within the cost target. The size of the brine aquifer and the composition of the sediments exceed expectations and the density of the brine recovered was favorable. Accordingly, pumping test well drilling has already begun.

The first drill hole, PGMW-16-01 was completed to a depth of 192 metres having encountered three brine aquifers over a total 94.5 meters (m), from surface to 13m, 19.5m to 66m, and 157m to the bottom of the hole. Originally planned to test depth to 350 metres, the hole was terminated in favor of completing a larger bore rotary hole that will more effectively penetrate the loose sediments of the lower aquifer. Results to date in terms of permissive aquifers and brine density are encouraging enough to proceed with the adjacent production-scale pumping test well. A second, larger drill has been mobilized to the site and has begun drilling PGPW-16-02 in readiness for a 24-hour pumping test.

VP of Development and Exploration, Iain Scarr states, "We are very encouraged with the drilling to date. In addition to identifiable brine saturated aquifers in the recent shallow sediments, the older deeper and coarser sediments include what appears to be either a brine-saturated unconsolidated sand or a major structure with free-flowing brine. Subsequent drill sites and in-fill drilling will be used to determine the extent of these encouraging conditions aerially and at depth."

Brine samples were collected down hole using a drive-point and we will employ a packer system targeting specific horizons as the hole is being completed as a monitoring well. Initial field testing of brine recovered from the aquifers at a density of 1.22g/cm3 is very promising. Brine from the packer testing and pumping tests will be used for field trials to validate the calculations for precipitation sequencing and lithium recovery, which will be used for pond sizing and conceptual design.

Sampling is being conducted in accordance with CIM guidelines for brine resource evaluation, with an appropriate QAQC program for ensuring accuracy and repeatability of the analytical results. Results will be reported promptly as laboratory analytical results are validated.

Proyecto Pastos Grandes, S.A., Millennial's Argentina subsidiary has engaged Alex Stewart Laboratories of Mendoza, Argentina as the primary analytical provider. The laboratory has extensive experience with lithium brine analyses and is certified under ISO 17025, and in Alex Stewart's case, specifically for determination of lithium and potassium in liquid brines by use of ICP-OES.

This news release has been reviewed by Iain Scarr, VP of Development and Exploration of the Company and a qualified person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

