Software AG Ranked as a Leader in New Hybrid Integration for Enterprises Report

(PresseBox) - 11.2016 - Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced that it was named a leader amongst the ?the vendors that matter most? that Forrester Research, Inc., a leading independent research firm, invited to participate in its report, ?The Forrester Wave?: Hybrid Integration for Enterprises, Q4 2016.? According to the report, Hybrid Integration encompasses ?federated on-premises and cloud-based integration platforms with the improved interoperability of existing and new middleware silos of application, B2B, business process management, business events, business rules, and data integration.?

Henry Peyret, Forrester Analyst and author of the Forrester report, wrote the following about the vendor selection criteria for this report: ?The hybrid integration offering should provide the flexibility to integrate any cloud or on-premises application or data source and also allow any deployment model: on-premises only, cloud-only, and mixed on-premises and cloud.?

Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Wolfram Jost, Software AG said: ?Hybrid Integration is something companies ultimately need as it supports both on-premise and cloud models. Creating a separate infrastructure for just Cloud Integration creates another information silo and reduces the benefits of cloud adoption.?

Software AG notes that the Forrester report highlights several hybrid Integration features of its Digital Business Platform, including:



Operational efficiency - ?[Software AG?s DBP Integration Platform] supports multiple integration patterns, including data integration and long running transactions.?

Version, lifecycle and runtime management - ?[Software AG?s DBP Integration Platform] also supports a range of data formats and offers more than 100 transformer services to transform data into the format a user needs. Customers can extend these integration patterns through additional integration capabilities with API management, B2B integration, Managed File Transfer, human workflow, Complex Event Processing, high speed messaging or in-memory caching.?



Planned enhancements - ?Planned enhancements include an API gateway in the cloud, a single Agile process platform, DevOps improvements for quickly developing applications, and recommendation-based mapping.?

Jost continued: ?Our Digital Business Platform provides a complete integration solution that creates a seamless network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. The platform enables customers to put API-led connectivity and DevOps at the heart of their digital transformation strategies. Furthermore, we believe the positioning in the ?The Forrester Wave?: Hybrid Integration for Enterprises, Q4 2016? report is significant evidence of a thorough understanding of the needs of this important market. We believe Software AG?s improved movement upwards in this market clearly demonstrates our ability to keep pace with the CIO?s needs to effectively manage the complexity involved in transforming to a digital enterprise.?

Integration has evolved far beyond just onboarding partners and exchanging electronic documents. Today?s integration challenges include integrating applications no matter where they are deployed?in the cloud as a service, inside a company?s firewalls or at a partner?s site. Integration also must help manage external access to a company?s unique data and capabilities, by even unknown developers, via an API.

Integration must ensure that all interactions between applications and users are governed with automated enforcement of a business?s policies and standards. It must feature extensive transformation and mapping to allow systems using different protocols and data formats to interoperate without changes. It must allow events generated throughout the system to be correlated to identify patterns for actionable intelligence. And, lastly, integration must be often offered with five nine?s of availability, instant scaling with demand and sub-millisecond performance.

Jost further noted: ?Software AG?s Digital Business Platform provides comprehensive integration capabilities to bring existing systems and new technologies together. A company can integrate and manage applications, mobile devices, services, big data and APIs?anywhere in the cloud or on-premises. Along with a coherent software portfolio, Software AG offers best-practice methodologies and consulting expertise based on thousands of real-world projects. This combination of technology and know-how helps a business develop?and deliver on?the right integration strategy faster.?

The Digital Business Platform enables companies to establish a strong and flexible foundation to build innovative cloud, mobile, Web and enterprise applications. That helps companies differentiate themselves from the competition and become a market leader. This is why for over 15 years, some of the world?s largest commercial enterprises and government agencies have trusted Software AG for their mission-critical applications.

The report can be accessed from the following link: http://integration.softwareag.com/



The digital transformation is changing enterprise IT landscapes from inflexible application silos to modern software platform-driven IT architectures which deliver the openness, speed and agility needed to enable the digital real-time enterprise.

Software AG offers the first end-to-end Digital Business Platform, based on open standards, with integration, process management, in-memory data, adaptive application development, real-time analytics and enterprise architecture management as core building blocks. The modular platform allows users to develop the next generation of application systems to build their digital future, today.

With over 45 years of customer-centric innovation, Software AG is ranked as a leader in many innovative and digital technology categories. Software AG has more than 4,300 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of ?873 million in 2015.

Learn more at www.softwareag.com.





Company information / Profile:

The digital transformation is changing enterprise IT landscapes from inflexible application silos to modern software platform-driven IT architectures which deliver the openness, speed and agility needed to enable the digital real-time enterprise.

Software AG offers the first end-to-end Digital Business Platform, based on open standards, with integration, process management, in-memory data, adaptive application development, real-time analytics and enterprise architecture management as core building blocks. The modular platform allows users to develop the next generation of application systems to build their digital future, today.

With over 45 years of customer-centric innovation, Software AG is ranked as a leader in many innovative and digital technology categories. Software AG has more than 4,300 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of ?873 million in 2015.

Learn more at www.softwareag.com.





PressRelease by

Software AG - EN

Date: 11/22/2016 - 10:14

Language: English

News-ID 508488

Character count: 6460

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Software AG - EN

Stadt: Darmstadt





Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease