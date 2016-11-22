CMMI confirms quality of Critical Manufacturing's processes

CMMI appraisal confirms that Critical Manufacturing?s current process assets are defined and established according to the best practices described in the CMMI for Development Maturity Level 3

(PresseBox) - Critical Manufacturing announced today it has been appraised at Level 3 of the CMMI Institute?s Capability Maturity Model Integration for Development (CMMI-DEV v1.3). The appraisal was performed by KAMO Consultancy, LLC. who looked at 24 process areas and confirmed that organization is clearly customer-focused, with an uncompromising attitude towards quality and embracing Agile philosophy.

Francisco Almada Lobo, CEO of Critical Manufacturing, said that the appraisal validates company?s efforts to deliver the best value to the customers. "It is a remarkable accomplishment for us. Our customers have extremely complex requirements, inherent in high-tech manufacturing environments. Achieving CMMI Maturity Level 3 demonstrates our commitment to consistently delivering results for our customers as we assist them in achieving their vital missions.?

Critical Manufacturing is a provider of innovative software technology and advanced services to some of the most advanced manufacturers worldwide. For those organizations delivering a quality product requires, at a minimum, that the technology they use was created with well-established and well documented manufacturing processes and controls that meet impartial standards.

CMMI® is a capability improvement approach that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a ?defined? level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization?s set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.



Critical Manufacturing empowers high performance operations for some of the most advanced manufacturers worldwide with innovative software technology and advanced services. Its new generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is an Industry 4.0 centerpiece, incorporating all necessary integration, mobile, connectivity and logical decentralization features. This deep, unified system increases performance, control and quality for complex manufacturing operations. The company is part of the Critical Group, a private group of companies founded in 1998 to provide solutions for mission and business critical information systems.



