Pipeline Analysis for Malaria Therapeutic Development, H2 2016

Malaria is a life-threatening blood disease caused by a parasite (Plasmodium) that is transmitted to humans by the Anopheles mosquito. People at increased risk of serious disease include young children and infants, travelers coming from areas with no malaria and pregnant women and their unborn children. Symptoms may include fever, chills, headache, sweats, fatigue, enlarged spleen, nausea and vomiting. Treatment includes anti-malarial medicines and healthy lifestyle.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, November 22, 2016: A latest pharmaceutical and healthcare disease pipeline guide by Global Markets Direct has been launched and added to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH). The report is titled Malaria - Pipeline Review, H2 2016, provides comprehensive information and pipeline landscape on the therapeutic development for Malaria with relative analysis at various stages which include drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The research study of 413 pages, built using proprietary databases along with latest updatesand featured news & press releases from various university sites and industry specific third party sources.



The report begins with the detailed introduction of malaria disease along with its cure and symptoms. . Malaria is a life-threatening blood disease caused by a parasite that is transmitted to humans after the bit of an infected female Anopheles mosquito.. The disease is infectious for every individual but mostly increases risk for people such asyoung children and infants, travelers coming from areas with no malaria, pregnant women and their unborn children. Every year, 350 to 500 million cases of malaria occur world-wide and over one million people die due to malaria.



Symptoms of Malaria include- fever, headache, sweat, fatigue, enlarged spleen, nausea and vomiting. Finest treatment for the disease includes anti-malarial medicines and healthy lifestyle.



Further, pipeline guide also features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline elements containing product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details along with R&D and other developmental activities. The guide also covers the pipeline products that are based on numerous stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.





Following are some of the prime pharmaceutical drugs used by emerging players to prevent malaria-



Atovaquone proguanil

Doxycycline

Mefloquine

Chloroquine

Primaquine



The Malaria pipeline guide also reviews the key players involved in therapeutic development for malaria and features inactive and discontinued projects. Additionally, various dynamic tracking process also ensures that most recent developments are captured on a real time basis. Some of the key players mentioned in the report are:



Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cellceutix Corporation

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp.

Cilian AG

SBI Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Microbiotix, Inc.

Zydus Cadla Healthcare Limited and others.



The buyer can also gain benefits and develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies. In fact, they can also design in-licensing and out-licensing policies by identifying future partners with attractive projects to expand business potential.





