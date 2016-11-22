Brown Technical Media Corp., a Division of Panther Biotechnology, Launches a New Web Service Allowing Companies to Book Safety Training Online

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX and LA JOLLA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Brown Technical Media Corp., a division of Panther Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC PINK: PBYA) (Panther), is pleased to announce today that it has completed testing of its new online booking service that allows individuals and companies throughout the United States to choose from over 15 different new courses. Brown utilizes its Houston location for training but is partnered with other facilities throughout the United States to offer rigging, crane and safety training in three different formats. We offer individuals the opportunity to gain their rigging, signal person, crane, OHSA or safety certificate in over 15 different courses online through our website .

OSHA is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a federal agency that regulates health and safety in the United States under the Department of Labor. Training for riggers, crane operators, and OSHA represents a large market in the United States and Canada. States around the country are making crane operators obtain certification prior to operating their cranes. In 2010 OSHA adopted new crane regulations which require all crane operators to be tested and certified to use the type of crane required for their job. The deadline to comply was November 2014 but has been pushed back to November 10, 2017. The rule also extends to the employer's responsibility to ensure that crane operators are competent to operate a crane safely.

"We are ramping up our training capacity throughout the country for this major market opportunity as thousands of companies and individuals in the workforce will be required to comply within the next 12 months," stated Noah Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer of Panther. "We are excited that we will now be able to offer companies throughout the country formats such as online, train the trainer and onsite training."

About Brown Technical Media Corp.

Brown Technical Media Corp. is a leading online aggregator of compliance, career advancement, and training content for tradesman and technical experts in a wide variety of professions. Brown's mission is to disrupt and defragment the many disparate companies in the eLearning, standards and codes market place, which currently is collectively valued at over $100 billion globally and growing. Brown is changing the landscape for small and medium size businesses by providing consistent, high quality training materials usually only available to enterprise level companies. Brown's strategy is to both grow its current revenue base organically while concurrently acquiring synergistic companies in the multiple industries that Brown is currently servicing.

About Panther Biotechnology Inc.



Panther Biotechnology, Inc. has been an entity focused on the acquisition and development of enhanced therapeutics for the treatment of neoplastic, autoimmune and antiviral disorders for the last two years. Panther has recently merged with Brown Technical Media Corp. Panther will continue its regulatory effort with the goal of seeking a partner or financing for its anticipated phase 2a study of Transferrin Doxorubicin and will focus its efforts on growing its revenues in the eLearning, standards and codes industries via both organic growth and acquisitions.

Contact:

Evan Levine

Chief Executive Officer

1517 San Jacinto Street

Houston, Texas 77002

858-263-2744





More information:

http://www.pantherbiotechnology.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/22/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 508496

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Panther Biotechnology, Inc.

Stadt: HOUSTON, TX and LA JOLLA, CA





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease