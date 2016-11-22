IBC Board Approves Share-Based Compensation for Non-Executive Directors

(firmenpresse) - FRANKLIN, INDIANA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- (TSX VENTURE: IB)(OTCQB: IAALF) ("IBC" or the "Company") a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announced today IBC's Board of Directors has approved a share-based compensation arrangement for its non-executive directors, subject to conditional acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Under this arrangement, board members will receive up to US$500 per month of their compensation in cash with the balance to be paid in common shares of IBC. The issuance of shares will be based on the closing price for IBC's common shares on the TSXV on the last trading day of the month. Any extension of the arrangement beyond one year would be subject to the Company obtaining disinterested shareholder approval.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Duncan Heinz, President, CEO and Director

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This news release was prepared by management of IBC, which takes full responsibility for its contents. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

