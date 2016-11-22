SEB: Nordic Outlook: Trumpism will have an uncertain impact - Swedish economic optimism, Riksbank done with rate cuts

As we approach 2017, the world has become both more exciting and more

frightening from an economic and political standpoint, according to SEB's

economists in the November issue of the quarterly Nordic Outlook report. With

the United States preparing to test a new fiscal stimulus strategy, there is new

hope for economic growth now that monetary policy has reached the end of the

road. But strong and growing anti-establishment forces are changing the domestic

and foreign policy playing field in troublesome and unpredictable ways. SEB's

forecast scenario confirms stronger, but far from impressive, global economic

expansion - hampered by such factors as inequitable wealth distribution and

heavy debt. In Sweden, domestic driving forces - including residential

construction and public sector consumption, combined with somewhat stronger

exports - will lead to continued robust growth in 2017. The Riksbank is finished

with its key interest rate cuts, but the bank will be forced to buy government

securities for another while.



Our picture of the international economic outlook has not changed especially

much since our last Nordic Outlook in August. Sentiment indicators have

rebounded, and financial markets have reacted in an unexpectedly positive way to

the possibility of more growth-oriented economic policies in the wake of Donald

Trump's US presidential election victory. The outlook for emerging market (EM)

economies will improve somewhat, as Russia and Brazil emerge from recession and

Chinese growth decelerates at a controlled pace. Average economic growth in the

35 mostly affluent member countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation

and Development (OECD) will be 1.7 per cent this year, down from 2.3 per cent in

2015. In 2017 and 2018, annual GDP growth in the OECD countries will be 2.0 per

cent. Considering that many central banks are maintaining historically low key



interest rates and are making large-scale purchases of securities (quantitative

easing or QE policies), this is a rather mediocre growth rate.



Yet political conditions have changed dramatically since the United Kingdom's

"Brexit" referendum on withdrawal from the European Union and the US

presidential election. Anti-establishment forces are ascendant and may become

even stronger in the important elections that will take place in Western Europe

during 2017. A general shift among established parties towards prioritising

national considerations - at the expense of international obligations - is

likely. Fiscal stimulus measures may gain a more prominent role in the economic

policy framework, and this may improve growth potential. But large and growing

uncertainty about global trade and security policies is opening the way for

completely new scenarios, which may have major negative economic consequences in

the long term.



American fiscal "battering ram" will have global impact



The election of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States is

expected to lead to more expansionary US fiscal policies - a yearly dose of

stimulus equivalent to some 0.5-1.0 per cent of GDP in 2017 och 2018 - based on

tax cuts equally divided between households and businesses, as well as

infrastructure investments. This is well below the dose of stimulus that Trump

announced during his election campaign. We are uncertain about the coming

administration's actual ambitions and about its chances of piloting these

policies through Congress. Because of heightened political uncertainty and the

potentially negative effects of various Trump proposals on international trade,

we are making minor adjustments in our US forecast: GDP will increase by 1.6 per

cent this year, accelerate to 2.3 per cent growth in 2017 and expand by 2.2 per

cent in 2018. This is somewhat higher than the potential rate of about 2 per

cent. The expansion is being held back by weak productivity growth, which

hampers capital spending, and by demographic headwinds that slow consumption.

Unemployment will fall to 4.5 per cent (below equilibrium) by the end of 2018,

and the increase in average hourly earnings will accelerate to 3.5 per cent in

2018: a level that is compatible with the Federal Reserve (Fed)'s 2 per cent

inflation target.



EU political map being redrawn - stability of euro may be undermined



The power and momentum of populism is expected to be confirmed by the 2017

elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany, and perhaps also in Italy in

the aftermath of its December 2016 constitutional referendum. Governments and

established political parties will eventually be under pressure to pursue more

expansionary fiscal policies, for example by boosting defence expenditures due

to the changing security policy situation. In March 2017, we expect the contours

of the European Union's new roadmap to be unveiled during celebrations of the

60(th) anniversary of the Treaty of Rome. In our assessment, the advocates of EU

federalism will be forced to lower their voices so as not to provoke public

opinion in member countries in a risky way. Established political parties,

especially on the left, will be forced to find new strategies and alliances in

order to slow the advance of new populist parties. EU economic policy

regulations and cooperation will be under stress, with the risk of escalating

tensions - for example between Germany and various other euro zone countries.

Despite political anxiety, Brexit uncertainty and weaknesses in their banking

systems, we expect the euro zone economies to grow by 1.8 per cent this year and

then decelerate cautiously to 1.6 per cent both in 2017 and 2018.



The Brexit process is surrounded by big question marks. The British economy has

been resilient - in line with our expectations - but we expect a slowdown in GDP

growth to 1.4 per cent next year (compared to 2.0 per cent this year and 1.7

percent in 2018). New legal proceedings will take away the UK government's power

to activate the EU "exit clause" by itself. This leads to three conclusions: the

country's withdrawal from the EU may be delayed, a "soft Brexit" is more likely

and the possibility of a new British election in 2017 will open up.



Our earlier forecast scenario for several major EM economies is proving correct.

Their economic growth bottomed out last spring. In Russia and Brazil the worst

GDP declines are now past, and both economies will return to positive growth in

2017. India remains the bright spot among the BRIC economies. We also expect

China to deliver good annual growth of 6-6.5 per cent, but high indebtedness, a

shaky housing market and industrial overcapacity will continue to challenge

economic policymakers in Beijing.



Fiscal policy may ease burden on monetary policy, but shift is complicated



Various elements of Trump's economic policies are well in line with what

economists and international organisations have called for over a long period.

New fiscal and structural policies may increase demand and boost potential US

growth capacity. This may ease the burden on central banks, in a situation where

the effectiveness of monetary policy is becoming weaker and weaker, while its

disadvantages - greater economic inequality, weaker reform pressure and risks

of increased financial market instability - are becoming increasingly evident.



But shifting the policy mix towards fiscal and structural measures is far from

unproblematic; political decision-making processes take time and the

independence of central banks is being questioned in countries like the US, the

UK and to some extent Sweden. Some central banks may also be forced into further

extending their QE programmes in order to soften the threat of rising long-term

bond yields in countries with weak government finances, such as Italy. The Bank

of Japan's new tools for directly controlling the entire yield curve may also be

adopted by other central banks. Our main scenario is that in December the

European Central Bank (ECB) will extend its securities purchases by six months

until September 2017, later providing cautious signals that it plans to phase

them out during 2017. The Bank of Japan will not change its current sharply

expansionary monetary policy.



The international low-inflation environment will be tested during 2017-2018 as

resource utilisation reaches relatively high levels. Meanwhile the UK and the US

are on their way towards becoming more closed economies. This will tend to

weaken global disinflationary forces and cause national conditions to have a

greater impact on inflation. Inflation expectations in financial markets have

already climbed a bit. The Fed will hike its key interest rate in December and

then carry out rate hikes every six months during 2017 and 2018 to a level of

1.50-1.75 per cent. Global concerns, the risk of a stronger dollar and a

downward adjustment in the neutral key interest rate will hold back the Fed. The

Bank of England and Norges Bank in Norway will hike their key rates during

2018, while the ECB will keep its refi rate unchanged. We expect US and German

government bond yields to climb by 60-90 basis points, reaching higher levels

than we had previously anticipated. The EUR/USD exchange rate will move close to

parity during 2017 and later rebound towards 1.10 by the end of 2018.



Sluggish economic recovery in several Nordic and Baltic countries



The expansionary economic policies that have been employed to ease the negative

effects of falling oil prices will contribute to a modest recovery in the

Norwegian economy, but Norway's dual-track GDP growth will reach only 1.3 per

cent this year and 1.4 per cent in 2017. In 2018 growth will reach 1.8 per cent,

aided by stronger private consumption. Norwegian inflation will fall when

currency rate effects fade. Finland will also experience weak growth, although

its outlook has improved. GDP will increase by 0.8 per cent this year,

accelerating to a 1.0 per cent rate next year and 1.2 per cent in 2018 -

supported by increased capital spending and other factors. Fiscal austerity will

continue. In Denmark the recovery will broaden. GDP will increase by only 1.4

per cent this year but then climb to a 2.1 per cent rate in 2017 and 2.4 per

cent in 2018. Growth will be supported by a stronger labour market that will

improve consumer purchasing power, while higher capacity utilisation and rising

home prices will boost capital spending.



Economic trends in the three Baltic countries will also point in the right

direction, with household consumption as the most important driving force, but

challenges to the competitiveness of these countries - due to such factors as

high pay increases and demographic headwinds - will limit their growth

potential. Estonia's GDP will increase by only a weak 1.3 per cent this year but

accelerate to a 2.2 per cent rate in 2017 and 2.8 per cent in 2018. In Latvia,

too, current growth is unsatisfactory, but we expect EU funds and private

consumption to push GDP growth from 1.6 per cent this year to 3.5 per cent in

2017, followed by a 3.0 per cent expansion in 2018. In Lithuania, lower public

sector investments are hampering economic growth, but the commercial real estate

market is stable and the country will show the strongest economic expansion in

the region at 2.2 per cent this year. After that, there is good potential for

Lithuanian growth to end up at 2.5 per cent in 2017 and 3.0 per cent in 2018.



Swedish GDP growth will remain well above trend - households hesitant



Although forecasters have lowered their estimates of Sweden's economic outlook

in recent months, we are sticking to a more optimistic view. We expect GDP to

increase by 3.7 per cent this year. Next year, too, the economy will grow at

well above trend, with GDP gaining 2.8 per cent. In 2018 various bottleneck

problems will contribute to a slowdown to 2.3 per cent. The foremost GDP drivers

are public consumption (due to refugee resettlement) and capital spending (due

to the housing shortage). An undervalued krona will gradually provide support to

exports. Mixed signals about household consumption are a downside risk: despite

strong job growth, good real wage increases and positive wealth effects, the

savings ratio is at a record-high 16 per cent of disposable income. Households

seem to be sceptical about the future, due to uncertainty about international

conditions, Sweden's domestic political situation and the Riksbank's negative

interest rates.



Swedish inflation has stabilised at a higher level - between 1 and 2 per cent -

but underlying cyclical forces are not yet strong enough to result in stable

inflation of 2 per cent. We expect next year's collective labour agreements to

run for two years and lead to wage and salary increases 0.2 percentage points

higher than the 2016 agreements. Including wage drift, pay hikes will be 2.9 per

cent in 2017 and 3.1 per cent in 2018, up from this year's 2.6 per cent. At the

end of 2018, unemployment will stand at 6.5 per cent. We expect CPIF inflation

(consumer price index minus interest rate changes) to end up at 1.6 per cent in

2017, in line with the Riksbank's latest forecast. CPI inflation is expected to

reach 2 per cent at the end of our forecast period, while CPIF will remain below

this target. The foreign exchange market, which at present is underweighted in

the Swedish krona, is awaiting the Riksbank's signal that it will be shifting

its monetary policy; we believe this signal will come in late spring 2017. This

will strengthen the krona despite its near-term weakness: at the end of 2017 the

EUR/SEK exchange rate will be 9.30 and the USD/SEK rate will be 8.80; at the end

of 2018 these rates will be 9.05 and 8.25, respectively.



Fiscal stimulus - key interest rate hike late in 2017



Swedish public finances are continuing to provide upside surprises, helped by

large tax revenues in a domestically driven economy. Looking ahead, however,

public finances will be squeezed as economic growth decelerates while strains

caused by demographics and migration/integration expenditures grow. We expect

public finances to be close to balance throughout our forecast period. Meanwhile

general government gross debt will fall to 38 per cent of GDP. Increased

expenditure pressures on local governments will increase tensions between them

and the central government, and we expect further central government grants

aimed at avoiding large local income tax hikes. This will help boost the dose of

stimulus in the budget for 2018, which is an election year.



Continued low inflation and the ECB's extension of its QE programme suggest that

the Riksbank will extend its own programme of government securities purchases by

another six months until June 2017, but reduce its scale (SEK 30 billion,

compared to SEK 45 billion during the second half of 2016). A further key

interest rate cut is unlikely, however, among other things because it would

divide the bank's Executive Board. Although CPIF inflation will not quite reach

2 per cent by the end of 2018, we expect the Riksbank to hike its key rate in

late 2017. The main reasons for such hikes are that the level of inflation will

have stabilised, credit growth will be high and central banks in other countries

will be phasing out their asset purchases and/or hiking their key interest

rates. New Riksbank rate hikes during 2018 will bring the repo rate to 0.25 per

cent by the end of 2018.





Key figures: International & Swedish economy (figures in brackets are forecasts

from the August 2016 issue of Nordic Outlook)







-------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+-----------------

International economy, | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018

GDP, year-on-year | | | |

changes, % | | | |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|United States | 2.6 | 1.6 (1.6) | 2.3 (2.4) | 2.2 (2.0) |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|Euro zone | 2.0 | 1.8 (1.6) | 1.6 (1.7) | 1.6 (1.7) |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|Japan | 0,6 | 0.5 (0.5) | 0.5 (0.5) | 0.5 (0.5) |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|OECD | 2.3 | 1.7 (1.7) | 2.0 (2.0) | 2.0 (2.0) |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|China | 6.9 | 6.7 (6.6) | 6.4 (6.3) | 6.0 (6.0) |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|Nordic countries | 2.2 | 2.0 (2.1) | 2.0 (2.0) | 2.0 (2.0) |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|Baltic countries | 1.8 | 1.8 (2.2) | 2.7 (2.8) | 3.0 (3.1) |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|The world (purchasing | 3,1 | 3.1 (3.1) | 3.5 (3.5) | 3.6 (3.6) |

|power parities, PPP) | | | | |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|Swedish economy. Year- | | | | |

|on-year changes, % | | | | |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|GDP, actual | 4.1 | 3.7 (3.7) | 2.8 (2.8) | 2.3 (2.3) |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|GDP, working day | 3.9 | 3.4 (3.4) | 3.1 (3.1) | 2.4 (2.4) |

|corrected | | | | |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|Unemployment, % (EU | 7.4 | 6.9 (6.7) | 6.3 (6.1) | 6.2 (6.1) |

|definition) | | | | |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|CPI | 0.0 | 0.9 (0.9) | 1.2 (1.2) | 1.9 (1.9) |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|CPIF | 0.9 | 1.4 (1.4) | 1.4 (1.4) | 1.7 (1.7) |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|Government net lending | 0.0 | 0.3 (0.3) | 0.2 (0.2) | 0.0 (-0.1) |

|(% of GDP) | | | | |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|Repo rate (December) | -0.35 |-0.50 (-0.50)|-0.25 (-0.25)| 0.25 (0.25) |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+

|Exchange rate, EUR/SEK | 9.19 | 9.75 (9.30) | 9,30 (8.95) | 9,05 (8.75) |

|(December) | | | | |

+------------------------+--------+-------------+-------------+----------------+



