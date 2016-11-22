ATOS :The CEA Tera1000 Bull sequana by Atos enters the TOP500 most powerful supercomputers in the world

· Marks the launch of the second stage of Tera1000 project at CEA, which

heralds the arrival of exascale supercomputers



* Atos adds a 20(th) HPC in the TOP500 using a revolutionary BXI technology





Paris, 22 November 2016 - Atos, an international leader in digital services, and

CEA announce that the first Bull sequana equipped with BXI (Bull eXascale

Interconnect) has entered the TOP500 ranking of the most powerful supercomputers

in the world. A total of 20 supercomputers developed by Atos are currently

ranked in the TOP500 list*.



The Bull sequana supercomputer equipped with BXI is the first "cell" of the 25-

petaflop supercomputer that Atos will supply to The French Alternative Energies

and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2017 as part of the Tera1000 project. Its

architecture heralds the next generation of exascale supercomputers for the

2020s. The first phase of the Tera1000 supercomputer at CEA is currently ranked

#55 in the TOP500.



One single cell ranked in TOP500

The system that is ranked in the TOP500 is a single Bull sequana cell, featuring

85 compute blades interconnected by a BXI network, with a total of 220 Intel®

Xeon Phi(TM) 7250 processors, coming to a theoretical peak power of 670

teraflops[1]. It is developing a Linpack performance of 380.5 teraflops. For the

first time in the world, a supercomputer is equipped with the new generation BXI

network developed by Atos. BXI is one of the key technologies that will

eventually enable us to reach exascale level performances.



Designed and developed in France

Bull sequana supercomputers are produced at the Atos factory in Angers, France.

They are designed based on the worldwide expertise of engineers from the Atos

group, as well as long-standing partnerships with major customers such as the



CEA: the tried-and-tested methodology of co-design aims to optimise the

performance of the simulation code - supercomputer pairing.



As François Geleznikoff, Head of the CEA's Military Applications Division, says:

"Meeting the challenge of exaflops and big data is a major issue for research,

defence and industry, as it opens up a whole field that today remains unexplored

and inaccessible, making it possible for us to not only understand, but also

simulate complex physical phenomena and industrial systems. In Europe, the CEA,

in partnership with Atos, is particularly well positioned to meet this challenge

- both in terms of the expertise of its teams, and the dynamism of its computing

facilities, which are open to all fields of research and industry."



Philippe Vannier, Executive Vice-President in charge of Big Data & Security and

the Chief Technology Officer in the Atos Group, adds: "Atos is incredibly proud

to see the concrete results of the Tera1000 project. Today we are taking a major

step on the road towards exaflops. Undoubtedly, the interconnect technologies

will provide a crucial contribution in achieving exaflops performance. With BXI,

Atos is confirming its leadership in the field of supercomputers and beyond in

the processing of very large volumes of data."



The Atos supercomputer 'Santos Dumont' at LNCC in Brazil ranked #364 received an

award from the TOP500 organization as it is the largest supercomputer in South

America.



*List of Atos supercomputers worldwide that are ranked in the TOP500:

#34 - DKRZ - Deutsches Klimarechenzentrum in Germany

#50 +51 - Meteo France in France

#55 - CEA in France « Tera1000 »

#64 -Grand Equipement National de Calcul Intensif - Centre Informatique National

de l'Enseignement Suprieur (GENCI-CINES) in France

#73 - Atos in France

#74 - CEA/TGCC-GENCI in France "Curie"

#75 - CEA/CCRT in France

#82 - International Fusion Energy Research Centre (IFERC), EU(F4E) - Japan

Broader Approach collaboration in Japan

#83 - Atos in France "Diego"

#97 - SURFsara in the Netherlands "Cartesius"

#104 - CEA in France « Tera100 »

#107 - TU Dresden, ZIH in Germany

#128 - EDF in France

#211 - Centre Informatique National (CINES) in France

#364 -Laboratório Nacional de Computação Científica in Brazil « Santos Dumont »-

number 1 supercomputer in South America

#393 - Bull in France « Manny »

#400 - National Centre for Nuclear Research in Poland

#456 - Atos« Bull sequana BXI » in France

#476 - Laboratório Nacional de Computação Científica in Brazil



About the CEA and the Military Applications Division

The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) is a public

research organization working in four main areas: defense and security, nuclear

and renewable energies, technological research for industry and fundamental

research. Building on its recognized expertise, the CEA takes part in

implementing cooperation projects with a wide range of academic and industrial

partners. With its 16,000 researchers and employees, it is a major player in

European research and is also expanding its international presence. The CEA's

Military Applications Division ("DAM") takes charge of defence and security

missions. The DAM is responsible for the design, manufacture and through-life

support of the nuclear warheads that equip France's sea- and airborne deterrence

forces and of the nuclear reactors and reactor cores on French Navy submarines

and aircraft carrier. The DAM also contributes to national and global security

through the technical support it provides to the authorities relative to the

prevention of nuclear proliferation and terrorism in chemical, biological,

radiological, nuclear and explosives domains (CBRN-E) and cybersecurity. For

more information, visit: www.cea.fr



About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital services with pro forma

annual revenue of circa ? 12 billion and circa 100,000 employees in 72

countries. Serving a global client base, the Group provides Consulting & Systems

Integration services, Managed Services & BPO, Cloud operations, Big Data &

Cybersecurity solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline,

the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. With

its deep technology expertise and industry knowledge, the Group works with

clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health,

Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and

Transportation. Atos is focused on business technology that powers progress and

helps organizations to create their firm of the future. The Group is the

Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and

is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos,

Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. For more

information, visit: www.atos.net.



Bull is the Atos brand for its technology products and software, which are today

distributed in over 50 countries worldwide. With a rich heritage of over 80

years of technological innovation, 2000 patents and a 700 strong R&D team

supported by the Atos Scientific Community, it offers products and value-added

software to assist clients in their digital transformation, specifically in the

areas of Big Data and Cybersecurity and Defense. www.bull.com|Follow (at)Bull_com



For more information, please contact:



Atos CEA

Jose de Vries Nicolas Tilly

+31 6 30 27 26 11 +33 1 64 50 17 16

Jose.devries(at)atos.net nicolas.tilly(at)cea.fr



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Flops: FLoating-point Operations Per Second. The prefixes "tera", "peta" and

"exa" indicate the number of operations carried out in a second: tera = 10(12)

or thousand billions; peta = 10(15) or million billions; exa = 10(18) or billion

billions.







