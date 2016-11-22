(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
· Marks the launch of the second stage of Tera1000 project at CEA, which
heralds the arrival of exascale supercomputers
* Atos adds a 20(th) HPC in the TOP500 using a revolutionary BXI technology
Paris, 22 November 2016 - Atos, an international leader in digital services, and
CEA announce that the first Bull sequana equipped with BXI (Bull eXascale
Interconnect) has entered the TOP500 ranking of the most powerful supercomputers
in the world. A total of 20 supercomputers developed by Atos are currently
ranked in the TOP500 list*.
The Bull sequana supercomputer equipped with BXI is the first "cell" of the 25-
petaflop supercomputer that Atos will supply to The French Alternative Energies
and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2017 as part of the Tera1000 project. Its
architecture heralds the next generation of exascale supercomputers for the
2020s. The first phase of the Tera1000 supercomputer at CEA is currently ranked
#55 in the TOP500.
One single cell ranked in TOP500
The system that is ranked in the TOP500 is a single Bull sequana cell, featuring
85 compute blades interconnected by a BXI network, with a total of 220 Intel®
Xeon Phi(TM) 7250 processors, coming to a theoretical peak power of 670
teraflops[1]. It is developing a Linpack performance of 380.5 teraflops. For the
first time in the world, a supercomputer is equipped with the new generation BXI
network developed by Atos. BXI is one of the key technologies that will
eventually enable us to reach exascale level performances.
Designed and developed in France
Bull sequana supercomputers are produced at the Atos factory in Angers, France.
They are designed based on the worldwide expertise of engineers from the Atos
group, as well as long-standing partnerships with major customers such as the
CEA: the tried-and-tested methodology of co-design aims to optimise the
performance of the simulation code - supercomputer pairing.
As François Geleznikoff, Head of the CEA's Military Applications Division, says:
"Meeting the challenge of exaflops and big data is a major issue for research,
defence and industry, as it opens up a whole field that today remains unexplored
and inaccessible, making it possible for us to not only understand, but also
simulate complex physical phenomena and industrial systems. In Europe, the CEA,
in partnership with Atos, is particularly well positioned to meet this challenge
- both in terms of the expertise of its teams, and the dynamism of its computing
facilities, which are open to all fields of research and industry."
Philippe Vannier, Executive Vice-President in charge of Big Data & Security and
the Chief Technology Officer in the Atos Group, adds: "Atos is incredibly proud
to see the concrete results of the Tera1000 project. Today we are taking a major
step on the road towards exaflops. Undoubtedly, the interconnect technologies
will provide a crucial contribution in achieving exaflops performance. With BXI,
Atos is confirming its leadership in the field of supercomputers and beyond in
the processing of very large volumes of data."
The Atos supercomputer 'Santos Dumont' at LNCC in Brazil ranked #364 received an
award from the TOP500 organization as it is the largest supercomputer in South
America.
*List of Atos supercomputers worldwide that are ranked in the TOP500:
#34 - DKRZ - Deutsches Klimarechenzentrum in Germany
#50 +51 - Meteo France in France
#55 - CEA in France « Tera1000 »
#64 -Grand Equipement National de Calcul Intensif - Centre Informatique National
de l'Enseignement Suprieur (GENCI-CINES) in France
#73 - Atos in France
#74 - CEA/TGCC-GENCI in France "Curie"
#75 - CEA/CCRT in France
#82 - International Fusion Energy Research Centre (IFERC), EU(F4E) - Japan
Broader Approach collaboration in Japan
#83 - Atos in France "Diego"
#97 - SURFsara in the Netherlands "Cartesius"
#104 - CEA in France « Tera100 »
#107 - TU Dresden, ZIH in Germany
#128 - EDF in France
#211 - Centre Informatique National (CINES) in France
#364 -Laboratório Nacional de Computação Científica in Brazil « Santos Dumont »-
number 1 supercomputer in South America
#393 - Bull in France « Manny »
#400 - National Centre for Nuclear Research in Poland
#456 - Atos« Bull sequana BXI » in France
#476 - Laboratório Nacional de Computação Científica in Brazil
About the CEA and the Military Applications Division
The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) is a public
research organization working in four main areas: defense and security, nuclear
and renewable energies, technological research for industry and fundamental
research. Building on its recognized expertise, the CEA takes part in
implementing cooperation projects with a wide range of academic and industrial
partners. With its 16,000 researchers and employees, it is a major player in
European research and is also expanding its international presence. The CEA's
Military Applications Division ("DAM") takes charge of defence and security
missions. The DAM is responsible for the design, manufacture and through-life
support of the nuclear warheads that equip France's sea- and airborne deterrence
forces and of the nuclear reactors and reactor cores on French Navy submarines
and aircraft carrier. The DAM also contributes to national and global security
through the technical support it provides to the authorities relative to the
prevention of nuclear proliferation and terrorism in chemical, biological,
radiological, nuclear and explosives domains (CBRN-E) and cybersecurity. For
more information, visit: www.cea.fr
About Atos
Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital services with pro forma
annual revenue of circa ? 12 billion and circa 100,000 employees in 72
countries. Serving a global client base, the Group provides Consulting & Systems
Integration services, Managed Services & BPO, Cloud operations, Big Data &
Cybersecurity solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline,
the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. With
its deep technology expertise and industry knowledge, the Group works with
clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health,
Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and
Transportation. Atos is focused on business technology that powers progress and
helps organizations to create their firm of the future. The Group is the
Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and
is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos,
Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. For more
information, visit: www.atos.net.
Bull is the Atos brand for its technology products and software, which are today
distributed in over 50 countries worldwide. With a rich heritage of over 80
years of technological innovation, 2000 patents and a 700 strong R&D team
supported by the Atos Scientific Community, it offers products and value-added
software to assist clients in their digital transformation, specifically in the
areas of Big Data and Cybersecurity and Defense. www.bull.com|Follow (at)Bull_com
For more information, please contact:
Atos CEA
Jose de Vries Nicolas Tilly
+31 6 30 27 26 11 +33 1 64 50 17 16
Jose.devries(at)atos.net nicolas.tilly(at)cea.fr
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] Flops: FLoating-point Operations Per Second. The prefixes "tera", "peta" and
"exa" indicate the number of operations carried out in a second: tera = 10(12)
or thousand billions; peta = 10(15) or million billions; exa = 10(18) or billion
billions.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ATOS via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.atosorigin.com/corporate/default.htm
Date: 11/22/2016 - 11:01
Language: English
News-ID 508503
Character count: 9246
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ATOS
Stadt: Bezons
Number of hits: 38
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.645
|Registriert Heute:
|10
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|5
|Gäste Online:
|249
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.