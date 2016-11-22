Pöyry wins structural engineering assignment for Perhelä Urban Centre, Järvenpää

Lujatalo Oy has awarded Pöyry a structural engineering assignment for the

Perhelä Urban Centre, to be built in Järvenpää, Finland. The assignment consists

of the design of the structures and precast elements of the residential

buildings, commercial and office premises, as well as an underground parking

facility. The total volume of the project is 61,000 m(2) gross.



The design work was started in October 2016 and the construction work is

scheduled for completion in early 2021. The building company Lujatalo, part of

the Luja Group, one of Finland's largest construction groups, is a major player

in both residential and commercial construction.

The Perhelä Urban Centre, in the heart of Järvenpää close to the railway

station, will be a new kind of city hub for living, services and leisure time.

There will be a two-floor commercial and office facility comprising the entire

block and about 450 rental and owner-occupied flats, a proportion of which are

located in a 25-storey tower building. The design will emphasize full

accessibility: on foot, by bicycle, by public transport, and by car, with

parking located in a two-level underground car park.



According to Lujatalo's Jari Kalme, who is the manager of the project, Perhelä

is one of Lujatalo's biggest investments ever. "We see Järvenpää as a highly

interesting growth centre of the future, and we strongly believe that the

Perhelä project will be a success story, for both Järvenpää and Lujatalo,"

explains Kalme.



"The professionalism of the Pöyry's core team and smooth cooperation in

demanding projects in the past were the decisive factors when we selected the

structural engineering partner for the project," says Lauri Porokka,



construction manager at Lujatalo.



"We are pleased about the trust shown by Lujatalo, and we look forward to being

a partner in a project aimed at providing people in Järvenpää with a vibrant new

city hub. Pöyry's expertise in similar projects and our strong resources will

help to ensure that the project is completed smoothly," explains Pekka Narinen,

President of Pöyry's structural engineering.



The value of the assignment will not be disclosed. The order will be recognised

in the Regional Operations order stock in Q4 2016.

Further information:

Pekka Narinen

President, Civil Engineering, Regional Operations, Northern Europe

Tel. +358 1033 49074



Pasi Tolppanen

President, Regional Operations, Northern Europe

CEO, Pöyry Finland Oy

Tel. +358 1033 26656



Did you know? Pöyry is Finland's leading structural engineering company for

industrial projects. With a total of 220 structural engineers, we are also a

key player in structural engineering on real estate projects. Read more at:

http://www.poyry.fi/palvelut/suunnittelupalvelut/rakennesuunnittelu



About Pöyry



Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients

globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in

our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services,

underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus

sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,

chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an

extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales

in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq

Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).



www.poyry.com









