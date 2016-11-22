(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PÖYRY PLC Press release 22 November 2016 at 08:00 GMT
Pöyry wins structural engineering assignment for Perhelä Urban Centre, Järvenpää
Lujatalo Oy has awarded Pöyry a structural engineering assignment for the
Perhelä Urban Centre, to be built in Järvenpää, Finland. The assignment consists
of the design of the structures and precast elements of the residential
buildings, commercial and office premises, as well as an underground parking
facility. The total volume of the project is 61,000 m(2) gross.
The design work was started in October 2016 and the construction work is
scheduled for completion in early 2021. The building company Lujatalo, part of
the Luja Group, one of Finland's largest construction groups, is a major player
in both residential and commercial construction.
The Perhelä Urban Centre, in the heart of Järvenpää close to the railway
station, will be a new kind of city hub for living, services and leisure time.
There will be a two-floor commercial and office facility comprising the entire
block and about 450 rental and owner-occupied flats, a proportion of which are
located in a 25-storey tower building. The design will emphasize full
accessibility: on foot, by bicycle, by public transport, and by car, with
parking located in a two-level underground car park.
According to Lujatalo's Jari Kalme, who is the manager of the project, Perhelä
is one of Lujatalo's biggest investments ever. "We see Järvenpää as a highly
interesting growth centre of the future, and we strongly believe that the
Perhelä project will be a success story, for both Järvenpää and Lujatalo,"
explains Kalme.
"The professionalism of the Pöyry's core team and smooth cooperation in
demanding projects in the past were the decisive factors when we selected the
structural engineering partner for the project," says Lauri Porokka,
construction manager at Lujatalo.
"We are pleased about the trust shown by Lujatalo, and we look forward to being
a partner in a project aimed at providing people in Järvenpää with a vibrant new
city hub. Pöyry's expertise in similar projects and our strong resources will
help to ensure that the project is completed smoothly," explains Pekka Narinen,
President of Pöyry's structural engineering.
The value of the assignment will not be disclosed. The order will be recognised
in the Regional Operations order stock in Q4 2016.
Further information:
Pekka Narinen
President, Civil Engineering, Regional Operations, Northern Europe
Tel. +358 1033 49074
Pasi Tolppanen
President, Regional Operations, Northern Europe
CEO, Pöyry Finland Oy
Tel. +358 1033 26656
Did you know? Pöyry is Finland's leading structural engineering company for
industrial projects. With a total of 220 structural engineers, we are also a
key player in structural engineering on real estate projects. Read more at:
http://www.poyry.fi/palvelut/suunnittelupalvelut/rakennesuunnittelu
About Pöyry
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients
globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in
our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services,
underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus
sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,
chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an
extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales
in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq
Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).
www.poyry.com
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Pöyry Oyj
Stadt: Vantaa
Linking-Tips:
