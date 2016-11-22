Fujikura Europe adds a new suite of modular test products to its product offering

(firmenpresse) - Chessington, UK. 22 November 2016: Fujikura Europe today announced it will add Rogue and aeRos  a suite of modular test products built completely around the way network operators build, operate, and maintain their networks  to its product offering. The patent pending architecture from sister company AFL enables technicians to control their test hardware directly from any Android smart device.



By eliminating the baggage associated with legacy systems, AFL were able to leverage the latest and most powerful state-of-the-art technologies to create a flexible and scalable solution that addresses the business challenges of our customers, said Neil Bessant, Fusion Splicer Divisional Manager at Fujikura Europe. We are very excited to be able to offer Rogue and aeRos to our customers across the region and add these innovative solutions to our product offering.



Rogue is an open, flexible, modular test platform that enables customers to pick and choose the functionality they need. By pairing Rogue modules with apps running on a smart device, they can create the test capability that a technician requires for a specific job. With just a push of a button on a smart device, Rogues Dual Engine OLTS solutions test two fibres in both directions on two wavelengths, enabling users in the field to certify and test networks two to three times faster than traditional approaches.



The Rogue solution works in tandem with aeRos, an overarching cloud-based management system that allows customers to direct all testing activities from the central office. aeRos unifies the Rogue solution by enabling managers to build test programmes and configurations, push them to technicians in the field and address challenges as they arise. This dramatically reduces setup time, mistakes in the field and costly travel costs.



The combination of Rogue and aeRos provide unparalleled test time improvement and huge gains in overall setup and reporting efficiency, leading to a dramatic reduction in both CAPEX and OPEX expenses.





For more information about Fujikura Europe, its products and services, visit http://www.fujikura.co.uk/.







Fujikura is one of the world's leading manufacturers of fibre optic cables and equipment for installation, measurement and testing. The Fujikura name has become synonymous with fibre optic fusion splicers and the company has become the world's leading supplier to telecommunication companies around the globe.



Fujikura has been represented in Europe for over 20 years, and in 1988 established Fujikura Europe Ltd as a European base of operations in South West London. Fujikura Europe has grown considerably in the last ten years and now occupies a 14,000 sq. ft site in Chessington, Surrey which houses the company's European sales administrative offices, technical support centre and service repair workshops.

