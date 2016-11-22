       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
eGain to Attend the Benchmark Discovery Conference in Chicago on December 1, 2016

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that Eric Smit, CFO, will be participating in the Benchmark Company's Annual Micro Cap Discovery One-on-One Conference taking place on Thursday, December 1, 2016 at the Palmer House Hilton Hotel in Chicago.

To arrange a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Smit, please contact either your Benchmark sales person, or the MKR Group, eGain's investor relations firm, at .

eGain customer engagement solutions power . Our for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected . To learn more about eGain, visit .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

