eGain to Attend the Benchmark Discovery Conference in Chicago on December 1, 2016

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that Eric Smit, CFO, will be participating in the Benchmark Company's Annual Micro Cap Discovery One-on-One Conference taking place on Thursday, December 1, 2016 at the Palmer House Hilton Hotel in Chicago.

To arrange a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Smit, please contact either your Benchmark sales person, or the MKR Group, eGain's investor relations firm, at .

eGain customer engagement solutions power . Our for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected . To learn more about eGain, visit .

