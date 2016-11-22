Dresner Advisory Services Announces Additional Speaker, Sponsors for Real Business Intelligence(TM) Conference

(firmenpresse) - NASHUA, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Dresner Advisory Services today announced Cathy O'Neil has joined the roster of industry experts speaking at the 2017 Real Business Intelligence conference. The Dresner Advisory Services Real Business Intelligence conference is the first industry event for business and IT leaders focused completely on strategies for success with business intelligence (BI), advanced analytics, and performance management, focusing on real world best practices and proven methods.

Dr. O'Neil is the author of "Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy." She joins renowned industry authors and professionals on the roster of conference speakers, including MIT Professor Thomas W. Malone, Mico Yuk, Chuck Hooper, and David Dadoun, as well as analysts from the Dresner Advisory team.

"We are very excited about variety and experience of the speakers we have lined up to date," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "The conference promises to be a unique event with a range of sessions and presenters that won't be found at any other industry forum. Attendees are sure to come away with informative actions and tactics to help drive successful BI, performance management, and advanced analytics strategies."

The company also announced two additional Gold level sponsors: Domo and Trifacta.

The Real Business Intelligence conference will be held July 11-12, 2017, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Tang Center in Cambridge, MA. The focus of the two-day event will be on what works, with pragmatic and actionable takeaways in each session. For more information, visit .

was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas such as advanced and predictive analytics, enterprise planning and end user data preparation.

