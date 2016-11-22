HBO's Emmy Winning Hit Series "Vice" to Profile StereoVision's Puerto Rico Medical Cannabis and Hemp Company GreenVision Systems the Night of November 28th

Check Your Local Listings

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- StereoVision Entertainment Inc., a publicly traded Nevada company (OTC PINK: SVSN), announced today that their jointly owned Puerto Rico medical cannabis and organic hemp corporation GreenVision Systems is being profiled on HBO's Emmy Award winning hit series "Vice", produced by Seth Dalton, the night of November 28th. Check your local listings.

"Producer Seth Dalton filmed interviews on location with GreenVision's management team about the emphasis on the medical cannabis industry in Puerto Rico since Governor Alejandro Garca Padilla's emergency decree July 8th 2016 legalizing medical cannabis in Puerto Rico," stated StereoVision CEO Jack Honour. "GreenVision's COO Walter Marrero Melendez Esq., an attorney and former criminal judge in Puerto Rico, and for the last ten years a leading advocate for the legalization of cannabis and hemp products, speaks at length about the many economic opportunities with cannabis, and GreenVision's cannabis industry advisory firm Mentor Capital's CEO Chet Billingsley, a West Point and MIT grad, discusses in detail the many medical and therapeutic values of cannabis. We very much appreciate producer Seth Dalton's interest in our efforts."

.

() headquartered in Las Vegas StereoVision is a publicly traded Nevada corporation (OTC PINK: SVSN) focused on creating, acquiring, and producing a wide variety of multimedia content, and the medical cannabis and organic hemp industries.

Mentor Capital Inc. ()

Based in San Diego, Mentor Capital Inc. is a publicly operating company (OTCQB: MNTR) that acquires and/or provides liquidity for medical and recreational use cannabis companies. Mentor's preferred focus is medical cannabis and Mentor seeks to facilitate the application of cannabis to cancer wasting, calming seizures, Parkinson's disease, glaucoma, and blunting chronic pain.

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information, this news release may contain "Forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.

Contact:



Jack Honour

818-326-6018

PressRelease by

StereoVision Entertainment Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/22/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 508578

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: StereoVision Entertainment Inc.

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease