Houston Marriott North offers 'Perfect Spot' to tie the knot

North Houston wedding venue debuts package designed for ease and elegance

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/16 -- Engagement season is right around the corner, and at just $45 per person, the Houston Marriott North's new "Perfect Spot to Tie the Knot" wedding package makes the property's stylish the ideal venue for couples to begin their forever together.

Now through March 31, 2017, couples who book a "Perfect Spot" wedding will treat their guests to a host of upscale amenities:

Cocktail hour (includes a gourmet cheese display and sparkling punch)

Reception (includes a three-course meal, expertly prepared by the property's culinary team, topped off with a champagne toast and the couple's wedding cake for dessert)

Elegant linens, house centerpieces, dance floor, staging, tables and chairs

A certified wedding planner to guide couples to their perfect day

Plus, all service charges and taxes are included in the $45 per guest rate.

The topping on the cake? Every couple deserves special consideration on their special day, so for couples that sign a contract before Jan. 15, 2017, the Houston Marriott North offers the following perks:

10,000 Bonus Marriott Rewards Points, in addition to the (up to 50,000) points automatically earned for the event;

Complimentary deluxe sleeping room accommodations for the bride and groom on the night of the wedding reception.

Also, guests staying at this are eligible for special discounted room rates and complimentary shuttle service to and from Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Paired with friendly service, 15,000 square feet of flexible event space, recently renovated hotel rooms designed for relaxation and an ideal location near Old Town Spring's excellent range of shopping, dining, and cultural attractions, the Marriott Houston North is one of the premier event venues in the Houston metropolitan area. For more information about the "Perfect Spot to Tie the Knot" package or to book a wedding at the Houston Marriott North, call 281-875-4596 or contact .

Conveniently located just a short distance from Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport and many of Houston's most popular attractions, the Houston Marriott North offers a spectacular setting for any Houston event or getaway. This recently refreshed hotel in Greenspoint features thoughtfully designed rooms and suites complete with luxurious Revive bedding, flat-screen TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi. Guests can stay active away from home in the property's fitness center, which features club-quality cardiovascular equipment and free weights, as well as an indoor-outdoor pool and jacuzzi. Meanwhile, on-site DEN Restaurant serves fresh American cuisine from a menu filled with shareable starters, large salads, steaks, seafood, sandwiches and burgers, complemented by an extensive wine list and Starbucks® coffee beverages. Business and social event planners will appreciate the property's 15,000 square feet of versatile venue space and first-class catering, not to mention easy access to nearby business parks and transportation links. Book a memorable experience today at the Houston Marriott North.

Image Available:

Houston Marriott North



255 N Sam Houston Pkwy East

Houston, Texas 77060



281-875-4000





Houston Marriott North

